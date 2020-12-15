Bite sized concert treats from Roberts Bakery

Paul Lovatt Cooper and Roberts Bakery Band have come up with a tasty Christmas concert treat to enjoy...

Despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 this year, bands around the country are still bringing plenty to festive fun and joy to their local communities by their inventive use of social media platforms.

And although they couldn't hold their usual Christmas Concert for their sponsors and supporters the Roberts Bakery Band has produced a fun packed on-line feature instead.

Bite sized concert

The half hour show has been produced and recorded by MD Paul Lovatt-Cooper and the players at home and put together to feature a cracking selection box of music that includes 'Sleigh Ride', 'Santaclaustrophobia', 'Jingle Bells', 'White Christmas' and 'O Holy Night', featuring principal cornet Sam Lovatt.

It's all rounded off with Paul's own 'Christmas Finale' — complete with Fireworks in what looks like his own back garden!

Speaking to 4BR about the project Paul (who sports a bewildering array of festive knitwear throughout) said: "We've always enjoyed providing our special Christmas Concert as a thank you to Roberts Bakery and their staff who are so supportive if what we do as a band.

They are a company with such a strong community ethos so it was also good to be able to feature images of the staff and the products they make — plenty of which will be eaten this Christmas! PLC

Paul added: "My special thanks go to the players and their families who all joined in the fun. It was great to be able to do this and gave us all a fantastic boost. We hope everyone will enjoy the concert — so put on a festive jumper, pour yourself a drink and enjoy the music."

Enjoy

The concert can be enjoyed at: https://youtu.be/POwbi069vfs