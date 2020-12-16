                 

Performers spread musical goodwill around the globe

From Bones Apart to Wingates, Norway to the USA and solos to ensembles — there has been plenty of great festive music making provided by performers this year — with more to come.

Angles
  There has been plenty of festive brass music being performed online this year

Wednesday, 16 December 2020

        

Bands and performers around the world continue to bring musical joy and goodwill to their communities on the cusp of the proposed Christmas break.

The performances will also have given festive cheer just at the time when we need it most as well as helping the bands and organisations raise much needed funds.

Fresh on the heels of Roberts Bakery Band's virtual Christmas Concert you can also enjoy plenty more great festive music making.

We will try and bring you details of more festive treats — so please let us knowâ€¦

Not a dry eye

For the moment though, there will not be a dry eye in the house after Wingates Christmas Appeal video for Age UK Bolton.

It's a brilliant concept brought together for a great cause by the band: https://www.facebook.com/wingatesband

Ensembles and bands

The Bones Apart quartet is in fine festive form at: https://www.facebook.com/bonesapart

There is a great bit of playing to enjoy the Penkull Village Brass Band from Stoke on Trent out in their community at: https://www.facebook.com/penkhullvillagebrass

There is something to enjoy from the snowy peaks of Switzerland from Brassband Burgermusik Luzern at: https://www.facebook.com/Brassband-B%C3%BCrgermusik-Luzern-102022723226791

Also in Norway with Brottum Brass at: https://www.facebook.com/brottumbrass

Bollington Brass Band has been out and about at: https://www.facebook.com/BollingtonBrassBand

St Helens Youth Band has captured the yuletide feel at: https://www.facebook.com/shybb.org.uk

Crewe Brass has been providing a daily carol provision service: https://www.facebook.com/crewebrass

North Skelton Band has been providing seasonal greetings: https://www.facebook.com/northskeltonband

The Lydbrook Band has been opening an advent calendar window each day: https://www.facebook.com/LydbrookBand

Up in Scotland, Whitburn has been fuelling the Christmas spirit at: https://www.facebook.com/whitburnband

Eccles Borough Band has dipped into the festive spirits too at: https://www.facebook.com/ecclesband

Whilst you are in the virtual USA why not visit BrookWright Music for some festive music performances: https://www.facebook.com/brookwrightmusic

And High Bridge Brass with some lovely playing at: https://www.facebook.com/HighBridgeBrass

There's a chamber orchestra concert from Eoin Tonner and friends at: https://www.facebook.com/eoin.tonner

Performers

And plenty of people have been at it as wellâ€¦

Matt Roche and Louis Appleyard have got off their BUMS to raise much needed cash for the Bristol University Music Society: https://www.facebook.com/matthew.roche.790

John Starkes has been providing some wonderful daily requests at: https://www.facebook.com/john.starkes.71

There is tuba fun with Martin Blessett at: https://www.facebook.com/martin.blessett

Robert McBurnie has been an indefatigable source of musical output at: https://www.facebook.com/robert.mcburnie.5

Glyn and Helen Williams of Cory: https://www.facebook.com/glyn.williams.182

Tracey Helliwell: https://www.facebook.com/tracey.bostwick

Over in Norway, Arfon Owen has been adding plenty of festive spirit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008363227827

In the Netherlands Robbert Vos has been entertaining as well as informing everyone about the art of euphonium playing: https://www.facebook.com/robbert.vos.7

In the USA we have Clark Niermeyer providing virtual festive spirit: https://www.facebook.com/clark.niermeyer

        

