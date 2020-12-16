                 

News

New podcast cast with banding stars

There will be a new podcast broadcast being brought to the airwaves this weekend.

Podcast
  The podcast is hosted by Zoe Wright

Wednesday, 16 December 2020

        

A brand new brass band podcast will hit the airwaves on Friday (18th December) promising to feature leading personalities from the movement giving their stories, tips, advice and opinions on a variety of different banding related topics.

Produced and hosted by Zoe Wright, 'The Brass Cast' will be available to listen to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, as well as anchor.fm/thebrasscast

First episode

The first episode features euphonium soloist and conductor Morgan Griffiths, chatting about all things playing, conducting and contest preparation.

Zoe is a final year undergraduate student at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester and currently plays solo horn for Hammonds Band.

She won the 'Best Tenor Horn' prize at the 2019 Brass in Concert Championships and was a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain and the European Youth Brass Band.

Zoe also spent a year in Norway at Manger Folkehøgskule School on their Brass Band course, followed by a foundation year at Salford University studying Musical Arts, before starting her studies at the RNCM in 2017.

        

