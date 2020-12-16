Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 13th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Christmas Flourishes
Darrol Barry
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet (2006)
A Christmas Overture
John Golland
Hannaford Street Silver Band
MD: James Curnow (1997)
Titania's Aria
Ambroise Thomas arr. Bram Gay
Soloist: Philip Smith with the Lexington Brass Band
MD: Ronald W. Holz (2000)
Pirates of the Caribbean — Highlights
Klaus Badelt, arr. Darrol Barry
Oberaarguaer Brass Band
MD: Manfred Obrecht (2006)
A Ted Heath Tribute Big Band Set
1. Opus One (Sy Oliver)
2. Memories of You (Eubie Blake)
Trumpet Soloist: David Blake
3. South Rampart Street Parade (Bauduc & Haggart arr. Bill Geldard)
Desford Colliery Band
MD: Eric Crees (1997)
March of the Toys
Victor Herbert arr. Mark Freeh
Black Dyke Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (2013)
Ding Dong Merrily On High
Douglas Court
Soloist: Aaron VanderWeele with the New York Staff Band
BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2008)
O Come All Ye Faithful
Arr. David Willcocks/Ray Steadman-Allen
The Graduate Choir New Zealand with the Dalewool Auckland Brass
MD: Nigel Weeks (2010)
Three Kings Swing — French Folk Carol
Arr. William Himes
Soloist: Terry Everson with the New England Brass Band
MD: Douglas Yeo (2005)
Ukranian Bell Carol
Mykola Dmytrovich Leontovch arr. Philip Sparke
Aldbourne Band
MD: David Johnson (2014)
Boundless Kingdom
Steven Ponsford
Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army (Australia)
BM: Ken Waterworth (2015)
The First Nowell
Arr. David Willcocks trs. Ray Steadman-Allen
Organist: Timothy Albrecht with the Georgia Brass Band
MD: Joe Johnson (2010)
Pie Jesu
Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Rieks van der Velde
Vocalists: Josefein and Charlotte Stopplelenburg
Brass Band de Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde (2005)
Christmas Encounters
Stephen Bulla
Brass Band of the Western Reserve
MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson (2018)
Caribbean Christmas
Sandy Smith
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: Professor David King (2003)
Glorious Liberation
Ivor Bozanko
Soloist: Jamie Smith
Melbourne Staff Band
BM: Ken Waterworth (2013)
Slaughter on 10th Avenue
Richard Rogers arr: Sandy Smith
Sellers Engineering Band
MD: Philip McCann (1999)
Deck the Halls
Barrie Gott
Chicago Staff Band (USA)
BM: William Himes (2007)
You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch! —
Theodor 'Dr. Seuss' Geisel and Albert Hague
Soloist: Dale Edwards
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Michael Garasi (2006)
A Sway in a Manger
John Parkinson
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman (2006)
Dies Natalis, Op. 86 (arr. for brass band)
John Golland
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1997)
Shepherd's Surprise
Kenneth Downie
New York Staff Band (USA)
BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2012)
Enjoy the show...