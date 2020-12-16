Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Festive music and more from Chris Helme...

Sunday Bandstand: 13th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-13-december-2020/

Playlist:





Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Christmas Flourishes

Darrol Barry

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet (2006)



A Christmas Overture

John Golland

Hannaford Street Silver Band

MD: James Curnow (1997)



Titania's Aria

Ambroise Thomas arr. Bram Gay

Soloist: Philip Smith with the Lexington Brass Band

MD: Ronald W. Holz (2000)



Pirates of the Caribbean — Highlights

Klaus Badelt, arr. Darrol Barry

Oberaarguaer Brass Band

MD: Manfred Obrecht (2006)



A Ted Heath Tribute Big Band Set

1. Opus One (Sy Oliver)

2. Memories of You (Eubie Blake)

Trumpet Soloist: David Blake

3. South Rampart Street Parade (Bauduc & Haggart arr. Bill Geldard)

Desford Colliery Band

MD: Eric Crees (1997)



March of the Toys

Victor Herbert arr. Mark Freeh

Black Dyke Band

MD: Nicholas Childs (2013)



Ding Dong Merrily On High

Douglas Court

Soloist: Aaron VanderWeele with the New York Staff Band

BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2008)



O Come All Ye Faithful

Arr. David Willcocks/Ray Steadman-Allen

The Graduate Choir New Zealand with the Dalewool Auckland Brass

MD: Nigel Weeks (2010)



Three Kings Swing — French Folk Carol

Arr. William Himes

Soloist: Terry Everson with the New England Brass Band

MD: Douglas Yeo (2005)



Ukranian Bell Carol

Mykola Dmytrovich Leontovch arr. Philip Sparke

Aldbourne Band

MD: David Johnson (2014)



Boundless Kingdom

Steven Ponsford

Melbourne Staff Band of the Salvation Army (Australia)

BM: Ken Waterworth (2015)

The First Nowell

Arr. David Willcocks trs. Ray Steadman-Allen

Organist: Timothy Albrecht with the Georgia Brass Band

MD: Joe Johnson (2010)



Pie Jesu

Andrew Lloyd Webber arr. Rieks van der Velde

Vocalists: Josefein and Charlotte Stopplelenburg

Brass Band de Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde (2005)



Christmas Encounters

Stephen Bulla

Brass Band of the Western Reserve

MD: Dr. Keith Wilkinson (2018)



Caribbean Christmas

Sandy Smith

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: Professor David King (2003)



Glorious Liberation

Ivor Bozanko

Soloist: Jamie Smith

Melbourne Staff Band

BM: Ken Waterworth (2013)



Slaughter on 10th Avenue

Richard Rogers arr: Sandy Smith

Sellers Engineering Band

MD: Philip McCann (1999)



Deck the Halls

Barrie Gott

Chicago Staff Band (USA)

BM: William Himes (2007)



You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch! —

Theodor 'Dr. Seuss' Geisel and Albert Hague

Soloist: Dale Edwards

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Michael Garasi (2006)



A Sway in a Manger

John Parkinson

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman (2006)



Dies Natalis, Op. 86 (arr. for brass band)

John Golland

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes (1997)



Shepherd's Surprise

Kenneth Downie

New York Staff Band (USA)

BM: Ron Waiksnoris (2012)



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



Enjoy the show...