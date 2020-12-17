                 

Symphony Hall thanks virtual performers

Town Hall/Symphony Hall Birmingham thanks virtual performers who kept the music being played during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic — including the British Open Gala Concert with Cory and Black Dyke.

  It is hoped that the British Open will return to a packed Symphony Hall in 2021

Thursday, 17 December 2020

        

Town Hall/Symphony Hall Birmingham have commissioned Grime MC, Dapz on the Map, to produce a brand-new song to celebrate the efforts of performers in keeping music being performed at both venues during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.

The track 'Stay Safe' scores a highlights reel of performances from both stages during the past nine months pandemic, including the performances of Black Dyke and Cory from the special Brass Gala Concert that was broadcast in September.

Thanks

Speaking to 4BR, Chris Proctor, Head of Programme at Town Hall Symphony Hall said: "We wanted to thank everyone for their ongoing support of our venues during this difficult time, and would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year — with the hope that we can look forward to working with all these artists in performances with audiences in future."

Song

YouTube: https://youtu.be/rhVyish2Yn4

Gala Concert:

To find out more go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gV930mk3qCg&feature=youtu.be

        

