                 

*
banner

News

Silk Brass tour provides essence of Christmas

A wonderful piece of community music making has provided care home residents in Macclesfield with the sounds of the festive season.

Silk Brass
  The members of the band played at 14 Care Homes in just five days

Friday, 18 December 2020

        

Another band that has also gained some high profile coverage for its community activities is Silk Brass, who was featured on North West Tonight this week.

Members of the band gave up their time to undertake 14 performances in just five days at Care Homes in the Macclesfield area.

Even though the band hasn't rehearsed together as a full band since March they took the decision to bring some festive joy to their community despite the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On tour

Band Chair, Stephen Bridgehouse told the presenter that at this time of year they usually performed at concerts, supermarkets and churches, but as the diary was empty they decided go 'on tour'. "It's been really, really difficult, so we decided to do something nice,"he said.

The wonderful commitment was certainly appreciated by their audiences. "It was a very special, very wonderful,"one care home resident said, "â€¦the essence of Christmas".

It's made a big change. It's been really happy for us to see. This has been amazing for themStaff at Ashfields Care Home

Amazing

The staff at the Ashfields Home said that it had also provided a huge boost to their resident's well being: "It's made a big change. It's been really happy for us to see. This has been amazing for them."

As Band Chair, Stephen Bridgehouse added: "We just wanted people to realise that actually Christmas was going ahead — it was just going to be a little bit different this year.

Their performance of 'Joy to the World' to close was very aptâ€¦

To enjoy:

Go to 22.20 seconds in:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m000qdmg/north-west-tonight-evening-news-17122020

        

TAGS: Silk Brass AstraZeneca

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

gRIMETHORPE

Television boost for Grimethorpe appeal

December 18 • Covid-19 spotlight on Grimethorpe as they appeal for Christmas Crowdfunder help.

Silk Brass

Silk Brass tour provides essence of Christmas

December 18 • A wonderful piece of community music making has provided care home residents in Macclesfield with the sounds of the festive season.

Tredegar

Tredegar makes Beatles reunion

December 18 • Welsh champion celebrates 40 years of innovative recordings with a CD re-release of a Beatles celebration...

oPEN

Symphony Hall thanks virtual performers

December 17 • Town Hall/Symphony Hall Birmingham thanks virtual performers who kept the music being played during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic — including the British Open Gala Concert with Cory and Black Dyke.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top