                 

*
banner

News

Festive concert provided by British Army and friends

The British Army Brass Band Tidworth was joined by Tom Hutchinson and Alan Thomas for their online festive concert.

British Army Tidworth
  The band provided plenty of festive entertainment with their online concert

Saturday, 19 December 2020

        

The British Army Band Tidworth has already provided a tasty slice of festive music making with their virtual Christmas Concert.

Led by conductor Captain Robert Smith it featured contributions from guests Alan Thomas, principal trumpet of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Tom Hutchinson, principal cornet of Cory Band.

Music

Music performed came from the pens of Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Kevin Norbury and Pola & Wyle, rounded off with a splendid arranged of 'Hark the Herald Angels' accompanied by the Tidworth Virtual Choir.

To enjoy:

To enjoy: https://www.facebook.com/BABTidworth/videos/218066166428483

        

TAGS: British Army Brass Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dyke

Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

December 19 • Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

Mark Brolmey

National Youth Band CEO reflects on year to remember

December 19 • National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain CEO Mark Bromley reflects on the many reasons why 2020 was a year to remember...

Youth Championships

2021 National Youth Championships cancelled

December 19 • Brass Bands England confirms news — but hopes to promote new non-competitive initiative before 2022 return

Bandsman

Cory and Marshall make it CD awards double

December 19 • Cory and Richard Marshall add to their BBW CD of the Year success by winning British Bandsman recording awards.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top