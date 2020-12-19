Festive concert provided by British Army and friends

The British Army Brass Band Tidworth was joined by Tom Hutchinson and Alan Thomas for their online festive concert.

The British Army Band Tidworth has already provided a tasty slice of festive music making with their virtual Christmas Concert.

Led by conductor Captain Robert Smith it featured contributions from guests Alan Thomas, principal trumpet of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Tom Hutchinson, principal cornet of Cory Band.

Music

Music performed came from the pens of Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Kevin Norbury and Pola & Wyle, rounded off with a splendid arranged of 'Hark the Herald Angels' accompanied by the Tidworth Virtual Choir.

To enjoy: https://www.facebook.com/BABTidworth/videos/218066166428483