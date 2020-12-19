                 

*
banner

News

2021 National Youth Championships cancelled

Brass Bands England confirms news — but hopes to promote new non-competitive initiative before 2022 return

Youth Championships
  The 2021 National Youth Championships have been cancelled.

Saturday, 19 December 2020

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has confirmed the cancellation of the 2021 National Youth Brass Championships.

The event was scheduled to have been held on the last weekend in March, but the ongoing concerns over the nationwide effects of the Coronavirus pandemic made this impossible.

Disappointing news

BBE Chief Executive Officer Kenny Crookston told 4BR: "This is obviously going to be very disappointing news to many, but it will come as a surprise to no one given the current circumstances.

We've considered a number of options for the staging of next year's Youth Champs, but ultimately the problems currently being faced by every band in the country make it impossible to plan for such a detailed event at this time."

Possibilities

BBE has confirmed that plans are underway to host the 2022 event on the weekend of 26th/27th March, with the possibility of providing bands with a non-competitive performance opportunity later in 2021.

Kenny Crookston added: "The venue is still to be confirmed but we should be able to do that very soon.

We are also looking at the possibility of a non-competitive festival later in 2021, but there is still a lot of work to be done in organising and scheduling this, so again we will make an announcement as early in the New Year as possible."

BBE staff and trustees remain committed to creating the best possible platform for our young musicians and we look forward to being able to witness them making great music together in 2021Kenny Crookston

Challenging year

He concluded: "BBE staff and trustees remain committed to creating the best possible platform for our young musicians and we look forward to being able to witness them making great music together in 2021.

This has been a tremendously challenging year for all the stakeholders in our Youth Champs and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding and wish them every success in the year ahead."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dyke

Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

December 19 • Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

Mark Brolmey

National Youth Band CEO reflects on year to remember

December 19 • National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain CEO Mark Bromley reflects on the many reasons why 2020 was a year to remember...

Youth Championships

2021 National Youth Championships cancelled

December 19 • Brass Bands England confirms news — but hopes to promote new non-competitive initiative before 2022 return

Bandsman

Cory and Marshall make it CD awards double

December 19 • Cory and Richard Marshall add to their BBW CD of the Year success by winning British Bandsman recording awards.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top