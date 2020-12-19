                 

*
banner

News

Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

Dyke
  Black Dyke will provide the live-streamed concert on 22nd December

Saturday, 19 December 2020

        

Black Dyke will be providing festive entertainment in a special live streamed Christmas Concert on Tuesday 22nd December (8.00pm).

It will be broadcast live on the Queensbury band's Facebook and You Tube pages and will feature plenty of classic festive music as well as some wonderful solo playing from principal cornet Richard Marshall.

Welcome return

The band has recently made a welcome return to their iconic rehearsal base — with music being played for the first time in nine months in Covid-19 compliant conditions under the rafters of the building which has been their home since 1855.

To enjoy:

https://www.facebook.com/blackdykeband
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfZ4qZThBz9Dk6_Bw6EAkQ

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Dyke

Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

December 19 • Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

Mark Brolmey

National Youth Band CEO reflects on year to remember

December 19 • National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain CEO Mark Bromley reflects on the many reasons why 2020 was a year to remember...

Youth Championships

2021 National Youth Championships cancelled

December 19 • Brass Bands England confirms news — but hopes to promote new non-competitive initiative before 2022 return

Bandsman

Cory and Marshall make it CD awards double

December 19 • Cory and Richard Marshall add to their BBW CD of the Year success by winning British Bandsman recording awards.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top