Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

Black Dyke will be providing festive entertainment in a special live streamed Christmas Concert on Tuesday 22nd December (8.00pm).

It will be broadcast live on the Queensbury band's Facebook and You Tube pages and will feature plenty of classic festive music as well as some wonderful solo playing from principal cornet Richard Marshall.

Welcome return

The band has recently made a welcome return to their iconic rehearsal base — with music being played for the first time in nine months in Covid-19 compliant conditions under the rafters of the building which has been their home since 1855.

To enjoy:

https://www.facebook.com/blackdykeband

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfZ4qZThBz9Dk6_Bw6EAkQ