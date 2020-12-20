                 

*
News

Grimethorpe hope to add to festive joy

A reprise festive concert performance from Grimethorpe Colliery Band looks to add funds to the entertainment coffers.

festive
  You can enjoy the music making form the band...

Sunday, 20 December 2020

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has produced a special Christmas Concert of its own this year — linked to its on-going Crowdfunder fund-raising activities.

Introduced by Musical Director David Thornton it contains highlights of a concert given last year at Emmanuel Methodist Church in Barnsley.

Music

It contains plenty of festive fun as well as substantive contributions from the pen of Eric Ball and others — including a bit of community choral interaction to close and the obligatory excerpt from 'William Tell' with the audience desperately trying to catch up with the tempo...

Enjoy:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR1omqiO3dPoorF9UCKX-3Ws4w104AO8a4fpY2Mh3xhg96RLem6UPhMBXmY&v=9RtQN3WlsPk&feature=youtu.be

        





