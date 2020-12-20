Grimethorpe hope to add to festive joy

A reprise festive concert performance from Grimethorpe Colliery Band looks to add funds to the entertainment coffers.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has produced a special Christmas Concert of its own this year — linked to its on-going Crowdfunder fund-raising activities.

Introduced by Musical Director David Thornton it contains highlights of a concert given last year at Emmanuel Methodist Church in Barnsley.

Music

It contains plenty of festive fun as well as substantive contributions from the pen of Eric Ball and others — including a bit of community choral interaction to close and the obligatory excerpt from 'William Tell' with the audience desperately trying to catch up with the tempo...

Enjoy:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR1omqiO3dPoorF9UCKX-3Ws4w104AO8a4fpY2Mh3xhg96RLem6UPhMBXmY&v=9RtQN3WlsPk&feature=youtu.be