                 

*
banner

News

Stars align for Besson festive fun

A host of Besson stars have got together to provide some festive musical fun and joy — just when we need it too...

Besson
  The performers have all been part of the Besson Fridays at Home series this year

Sunday, 20 December 2020

        

The performers who have taken part in Besson's 'Fridays at Home' series this year have created a special festive treat for people to enjoy.

Who's Who

And you don't need three wise men to follow these stars either — with a who's who of Besson artists on show — including the three presenters Phil Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead.

And whilst there are some questionable festive outfits on show and an ostentatious display of tinsel and Christmas decorations, the playing of 'Away in a Manger' and 'Hark the Herald Angels' provides plenty of peace, goodwill and joy to all corners of the musical globe.

Enjoy:

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Besson

Stars align for Besson festive fun

December 20 • A host of Besson stars have got together to provide some festive musical fun and joy — just when we need it too...

festive

Grimethorpe hope to add to festive joy

December 20 • A reprise festive concert performance from Grimethorpe Colliery Band looks to add funds to the entertainment coffers.

Nefarious

Fieldhouse rewarded for nefarious activity

December 20 • The multi talented Jim Fieldhouse wins a festive bonus Blaze with composition award.

Dyke

Black Dyke ready for festive entertainment

December 19 • Black Dyke will host a special live streamed Christmas Concert on the 22nd December.

What's on »

The Marple Band - Marple Band Family Christmas Concert

Friday 18 December • Marple Conservative Club, church Lane, Marple, SK6 6AY

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top