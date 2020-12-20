Stars align for Besson festive fun

A host of Besson stars have got together to provide some festive musical fun and joy — just when we need it too...

The performers who have taken part in Besson's 'Fridays at Home' series this year have created a special festive treat for people to enjoy.

Who's Who

And you don't need three wise men to follow these stars either — with a who's who of Besson artists on show — including the three presenters Phil Harper, Roger Webster and Steven Mead.

And whilst there are some questionable festive outfits on show and an ostentatious display of tinsel and Christmas decorations, the playing of 'Away in a Manger' and 'Hark the Herald Angels' provides plenty of peace, goodwill and joy to all corners of the musical globe.

Enjoy:

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass