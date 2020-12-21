Small ensemble musical bonus at discount price

The art of solo playing from small ensemble playing music can be enjoyed at a discounted price thanks to Andy Kershaw and the Queen Victoria's Consort.

If there is a musical upside to the restrictions that have come with the Coronavirus pandemic it has been the resurgence in small ensemble playing.

Players have been enjoying rediscovering duets, trios, quartets in a wide variety of instrumental combinations, so why not treat yourself to a fantastic treasure trove of arrangements from the era when such music was the backbone of brass banding.

Andy Kershaw has been a champion of Victorian banding and between today and Christmas Eve (24th December) he is offering a PDF version of the solo parts from one of his re-published Victorian brass books at £10 each for 70 pages and over 200 tunes, with all the money going to the concert for care homes which will be recorded by his own well known Queen Victoria's Consort ensemble.

Well written

Speaking to 4BR he said: "The ensemble music from the Victorian era is perfect to keep lips in trim and players interested and challenged.

These solo parts were so well written and make for a great new way of understanding the skills and disciplines needed to perform in small ensembles.

I hope people will take the opportunity to purchase them either in the special pdf version or hard copy."

The high quality solo,part facsimile copies of a 'Dances' compendium (for cornet and treble clef brass band instruments) can be purchased at:

PDF copy

To get a PDF copy from Andy, email: andy@queenvictoriasconsort.co.uk

Hard copy

https://www.euphoniumstore.net/new-items/product=200-dances-for-cornet-or-saxhorn-euph-bari-tenor-horn-tuba-from-the-victorian-parlour-compiled-by-andy-kershaw

Care home concerts

Details of our care home concert fundraiser can be found at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/free-virtual-concerts-for-care-homes-and-hospitals?sharetype=teams&member=6575570&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=5db732e6f78a4784a750dfe6255962bf



www.queenvictoriasconsort.co.uk