New funding boost for Welsh banding

Welsh brass bands can now apply for two different strands of emergency funding help.

Piggy Bank
  There is a golden opportunity for Welsh bands to gain vital funding

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

A new emergency fund of £100,000 aimed at community music making organisations has been launched in Wales alongside a re-launch of regular Lottery grants for music.

Arts Council of Wales and Welsh Government have each provided £50k for TÅ· Cerdd — Music Centre Wales to distribute, with brass bands able to apply.

Rescue, Resource, Restart

Rescue, Resource, Restart aims to support music-making of any genre across Wales. The deadline for these emergency funds is 29nd January 2021.

Guidelines and full application details are on TÅ· Cerdd's website, and applications open on Thursday 7th January.

https://www.tycerdd.org/cronfa-frys-emergency-funding

Create, Engage, Inspire

In parallel, TÅ· Cerdd is reopening its regular Lottery Funding (having repurposed 50% of this year's funds to ACW's own emergency funds) — open to organisations (both professional and community), and cross-genre. These funds are now in three strands: Create, Engage, Inspire

The next deadline for the regular Lottery funding is 22nd January 2021. Guidelines and full application details are on TÅ· Cerdd's website, and applications open on Thursday 7th January.

https://www.tycerdd.org/lottery-funding

        

