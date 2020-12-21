The death has been announced of the respected conductor Derek Wells.

4BR has been informed of the death of Derek Wells. He was aged 80 years of age.

Derek was Bandmaster and Musical Director of the Celebration Reed & Brass Band based in Evesham, Worcestershire.

He also ran the Derek Bruce Entertainment Agency who booked bands for many engagements throughout the Midlands including the summer season performances at many of the regional recreational parks.

A well known figure in the Midlands banding region he also taught many young musicians in a range of instruments to achieve their grade marks and will be sadly missed by those who knew him.