City of Bradford bring festive joy with Church link

The City of Bradford Band has linked up with the Bishop of Bradford to bring festive musical joy and stunning scenery to a special on-line service.

The City of Bradford Band organisation under the leadership of Lee Skipsey is another band that has taken a proactive approach to bringing music to their local community over the festive period.

Over the years the band has played a central role of providing the musical accompaniment to a number of carol services in local churches.

Although this could not be undertaken this year the band has linked up the Church of England, and particularly the Bishop of Bradford, Toby Howarth, to create a special on-line Carol Service.

A Bradford Christmas

The video entitled 'A Bradford Christmas' features stories from across the local area accompanied by the stunning backdrop of the stunning scenery of West Yorkshire.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "All the backing music for the film was recorded by the two bands from our organisation including City of Bradford and BD1 Brass."

Enjoy the video:

The video can be enjoyed at:

https://www.facebook.com/bradfordbrass/?ref=page_internal

City of Bradford Brass Band | Facebook

Diocese of Leeds Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR0Hs4dbGymEnkt8qrQr4mZJbS70qCNC6WI8MAV6gSewPD5ug15v00nwXtw&v=84b6Qhllm6A&feature=youtu.be

