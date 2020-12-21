Still time to send a special Xmas card thanks to UniBrass and Foden's

You can still send a special festive e-card to families and friends — complete with a carol of your choice.

The UniBrass Foundation and Foden's Band have told 4BR that they recent free personalised digital Christmas e-Card initiative has been a great success — with time still left to send one to your loved ones in time for Christmas Day, complete with a performance of a carol of your choice by the Sandbach band.

10 classic carols

There are 10 classic carols to choose from all of which were recorded in a Covid secure manner by the band — including 'Hark the Herald', 'O Come All Ye Faithful', 'Jingle Bells', 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas', and more.

There is no limit to the amount of postcards you can send, so why not save some money and send a more sustainable, personalised Christmas e-Card this year by visiting unibrass.co.uk/postcard

Just input your details, select a carol, and personalise the card with a message from you. UniBrass and Foden's will do the rest!

Just input your details, select a carol, and personalise the card with a message from you. UniBrass and Foden's will do the rest! organisers

Advertisement

Free of charge

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is a scheme being run completely free of charge by the UniBrass Foundation in collaboration with Foden's Band, although any donations to the foundation are gratefully received."

The UniBrass Foundation is currently in the midst of a Christmas Fundraiser which sees five trustees running the 176 km from Bangor (the site of UniBrass 2020) to Sheffield (the host university for UniBrass 2021).

Head to unib.co.uk/run to find out more about the challenge and how the trustees are getting on.