Virtual festive reprise from Elland

You can enjoy a Cracker of a great festive concert from the Elland Silver Band organisation.

  The concert featured performances from the organisation's ensembles

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

Elland Silver Band recently gave their 'virtual' annual Christmas Concert on the weekend.

Christmas Cracker

Their annual 'Christmas Cracker Concerts' are always popular events, with free matinee and evening performances featuring all the musical groups under the Elland Band organisation.

This year the digital concert featured performances from all of musical groups; from beginners to the senior band, all recorded from home.

Supporters and brass band lovers can now enjoy the concert for free on the Elland Silver Band YouTube channel

Help raise funds

A spokesperson added: "We hope you will be able to make a small donation to our annual Christmas appeal which helps the band to raise funds for the coming year ahead to support all our musical groups."

Donations can be made to our crowd funding appeal at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-harrison-711?utm_term=y4advbdg6

        

