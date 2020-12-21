2021 BandSafe dates announced

The first two BandSafe training session of 2021 have been confirmed by Brass Bands England

2021 will see a new series of BandSafe training sessions promoted by Brass Bands England.

Developed in association with the NSPCC it also enables bands to make use of the BBE BOPA for Child Performance Licensing.

The three and half hour session is aimed at all band safeguarding officers and members responsible for children in their organisations. The session is delivered online using the Zoom platform.





First dates

The first two 2021 dates are Tuesday 2nd February and Wednesday 3rd March 2021, hosted by BBE Safeguarding Officer, Sam Fisher. Both events start at 6.00pm.



BBE members, both individual and organisational can take advantage of the reduced price of £50, offered during the pandemic (£100 for non-members).

This is available to those who register before 11th January 2021. After this date, registration for these courses or subsequent courses will be at the standard price of £60 for members and £100 for non-members.

Restart activity

Sam told 4BR: "I'm excited to be able to offer this important training to bands so that as the vaccine roll-out continues and bands can restart activity they have the required safeguarding provision in place.

The training will also allow bands to focus on resuming playing without the administrative burden of local authority applications."





Further information:

If you would like any information regarding the BandSafe online training programme, or to book please visit BBE.org.uk/events or contact Sam Fisher at safeguarding@bbe.org.uk

More information on membership can be found on the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

The training makes up one of the qualifying elements that bands need to complete to use the BBE BOPA, alongside membership and completion of the BandSafe Toolkit.

Bands wishing to use the BOPA must have two members who have completed the training course within the last two years.



To find out more about the BandSafe Training, BandSafe Toolkit and BBE-held BOPA go to www.bbe.org.uk/BandSafe