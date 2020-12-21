                 

*
banner

News

2021 BandSafe dates announced

The first two BandSafe training session of 2021 have been confirmed by Brass Bands England

Bandsafe
  The first two dates of 2021 have been announced

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

2021 will see a new series of BandSafe training sessions promoted by Brass Bands England.

Developed in association with the NSPCC it also enables bands to make use of the BBE BOPA for Child Performance Licensing.

The three and half hour session is aimed at all band safeguarding officers and members responsible for children in their organisations. The session is delivered online using the Zoom platform.

First dates

The first two 2021 dates are Tuesday 2nd February and Wednesday 3rd March 2021, hosted by BBE Safeguarding Officer, Sam Fisher. Both events start at 6.00pm.

BBE members, both individual and organisational can take advantage of the reduced price of £50, offered during the pandemic (£100 for non-members).

This is available to those who register before 11th January 2021. After this date, registration for these courses or subsequent courses will be at the standard price of £60 for members and £100 for non-members.

Restart activity

Sam told 4BR: "I'm excited to be able to offer this important training to bands so that as the vaccine roll-out continues and bands can restart activity they have the required safeguarding provision in place.

The training will also allow bands to focus on resuming playing without the administrative burden of local authority applications."

The first two 2021 dates are Tuesday 2nd February and Wednesday 3rd March 2021, hosted by BBE Safeguarding Officer, Sam Fisher. Both events start at 6.00pm4BR

Further information:

If you would like any information regarding the BandSafe online training programme, or to book please visit BBE.org.uk/events or contact Sam Fisher at safeguarding@bbe.org.uk

More information on membership can be found on the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

The training makes up one of the qualifying elements that bands need to complete to use the BBE BOPA, alongside membership and completion of the BandSafe Toolkit.

Bands wishing to use the BOPA must have two members who have completed the training course within the last two years.

To find out more about the BandSafe Training, BandSafe Toolkit and BBE-held BOPA go to www.bbe.org.uk/BandSafe

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tRedeagr

Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

December 21 • Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

sAVE

£100K target reached by #SaveOurBrassBands campaign

December 21 • Over 70 bands have gained financial help thanks to their link to the Crowdfunder campaign led by Brass Bands England.

WARWICK

pInstruments lead the way in bacteria prevention

December 21 • Warwick Music Group ensures their market leading range of plastic instruments benefit from antimicrobial technology.

Sheona White

Besson to support 'Back to Basics' BBE Webinar

December 21 • Besson to support new series of online development webinars.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top