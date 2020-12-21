Besson to support 'Back to Basics' BBE Webinar

Besson to support new series of online development webinars.

Besson Musical Instruments is to support Brass Band England's 'Online Development Programme', the organisation's series of webinars designed to encourage and develop the skills of brass players and bands.

The fortnightly webinars focus on different elements of performance, artistic direction and band governance, delivered by members of the Brass Bands England team and a range of guests, including Besson artists.

Sheona White

The first of 2021 will be Sheona White, internationally renowned as 'The Voice of the Tenor Horn'.

Sheona has been performing and educating since the 1990's, expanding the technical limits of the instrument and augmenting the quantity and quality of its repertoire.

Sheona's interactive webinar will focus on getting the most from practice routines and individual practice sessions.

Time and date

This webinar will be delivered online on Thursday 14th January (7.00pm) using the Zoom platform so attendees can interact and ask questions throughout the session.

This session is free for BBE members, and £5 for non-members. More information on Band or Individual Membership can be found on the BBE website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/join-us

To register go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D115%26reset%3D1

Attendees can also join the 'BBE Pub' to discuss the session and anything ongoing in the banding world.

Any questions about upcoming events can be directed to Brass Bands England's Education & Development Coordinator Sarah Baumann on events@bbe.org.uk