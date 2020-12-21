                 

*
banner

News

pInstruments lead the way in bacteria prevention

Warwick Music Group ensures their market leading range of plastic instruments benefit from antimicrobial technology.

WARWICK
  The iconic plastic instruments are sold worldwide

Monday, 21 December 2020

        

It has been announced that the market leading range of plastic pInstruments developed by the Warwick Music Group will now be produced with bacteria inhibiting technology.

The environmentally friendly ABS plastic instruments are already certified carbon neutral, but they now benefit from antimicrobial technology from Biomaster.

99.99%

The additive, which uses silver ion technology, prevents bacteria from growing, producing energy or replicating and is proven to inhibit the growth of bacteria by up to 99.99%.

The pInstrument range includes the pBone; pBone mini; pTrumpet; pBuzz; pCornet; pTrumpet; hyTech and pBugle.

Hygienically clean

Steven Greenall, CEO of the Queen's Award for Enterprise-winning Warwick Music Group, told 4BR: "Biomaster, a fellow Queen's Award-winner, received their third Award in 2020 for Innovation in recognition of their contribution to improving public hygiene and eliminating plastic waste.

Their additive provides fast, effective and lifetime product-protection which, most importantly, reassures our customers that their instruments are not just easy to clean, but are hygienically clean."

We care passionately about making the joy of music accessible and fun and this reinforces our commitment to players of our instruments worldwideWarwick Music Group CEO, Steven Greenall

Commitment

He added: "We care passionately about making the joy of music accessible and fun and this reinforces our commitment to players of our instruments worldwide."

Addmaster, the company that make Biomaster, has a synergy with Warwick Music Group through the Queen's Awards. Both are also DIT Export Champions and were also recently shortlisted for the Insider Made in the Midlands Awards.

Delighted

Paul Morris, Founder & CEO of Addmaster, added: "We are delighted to be working with a company whose values and ethos so closely matches our own.

Our additive is trusted by many industries including healthcare, food and catering and packaging because it is powerful but safe — rather like Warwick Music Group's pInstruments."

More information:

Warwick Music Group: https://warwickmusicgroup.com/
Instruments: www.pbone.co.uk
Warwick Music Publishing: https://www.warwickmusic.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tRedeagr

Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

December 21 • Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

sAVE

£100K target reached by #SaveOurBrassBands campaign

December 21 • Over 70 bands have gained financial help thanks to their link to the Crowdfunder campaign led by Brass Bands England.

WARWICK

pInstruments lead the way in bacteria prevention

December 21 • Warwick Music Group ensures their market leading range of plastic instruments benefit from antimicrobial technology.

Sheona White

Besson to support 'Back to Basics' BBE Webinar

December 21 • Besson to support new series of online development webinars.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Phil Lawrence

ARCM PGRNCM MFTCL ARCM B.Mus.
Composer and conductor

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top