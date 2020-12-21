pInstruments lead the way in bacteria prevention

Warwick Music Group ensures their market leading range of plastic instruments benefit from antimicrobial technology.

It has been announced that the market leading range of plastic pInstruments developed by the Warwick Music Group will now be produced with bacteria inhibiting technology.

The environmentally friendly ABS plastic instruments are already certified carbon neutral, but they now benefit from antimicrobial technology from Biomaster.

99.99%

The additive, which uses silver ion technology, prevents bacteria from growing, producing energy or replicating and is proven to inhibit the growth of bacteria by up to 99.99%.

The pInstrument range includes the pBone; pBone mini; pTrumpet; pBuzz; pCornet; pTrumpet; hyTech and pBugle.

Hygienically clean

Steven Greenall, CEO of the Queen's Award for Enterprise-winning Warwick Music Group, told 4BR: "Biomaster, a fellow Queen's Award-winner, received their third Award in 2020 for Innovation in recognition of their contribution to improving public hygiene and eliminating plastic waste.

Their additive provides fast, effective and lifetime product-protection which, most importantly, reassures our customers that their instruments are not just easy to clean, but are hygienically clean."

We care passionately about making the joy of music accessible and fun and this reinforces our commitment to players of our instruments worldwide Warwick Music Group CEO, Steven Greenall

Commitment

He added: "We care passionately about making the joy of music accessible and fun and this reinforces our commitment to players of our instruments worldwide."

Addmaster, the company that make Biomaster, has a synergy with Warwick Music Group through the Queen's Awards. Both are also DIT Export Champions and were also recently shortlisted for the Insider Made in the Midlands Awards.

Delighted

Paul Morris, Founder & CEO of Addmaster, added: "We are delighted to be working with a company whose values and ethos so closely matches our own.

Our additive is trusted by many industries including healthcare, food and catering and packaging because it is powerful but safe — rather like Warwick Music Group's pInstruments."

