Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Christmas music and fantastic Higginbottom memories packed into a special two hour show.

Sunday Bandstand: 20th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-20-december-2020/

Playlist:





Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Christmas Fanfare

Goff Richards

BNFL Leyland Band

MD: Richard Evans (1993)



Christmas Fantasy

Gordon Langford

Foden's Courtois Band

Halifax Choral Society

Organist: Darius Battiwalla

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (1998)



Deck the Halls

Traditional arr. Mark Freeh

Soloist: George Melitsis

Darebin City Brass — Preston Band

MD: Andrew Snell (2016)



O Holy Night

Adolphe Adam arr. Howard Lorriman

Oberaargauer Brass Band

Classic Festival Choir

MD: Manfred Obrecht (2009)



The Polar Express

Alan Silvestri arr. Klaas van der Woude

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude (2011)



Over the Rainbow

Yip Harberg / Harold Arlen — arr. Eva Cassidy / Alan Morrison

Soloist: Alan Morrison

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst (2004)



La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture

Rossini arr. Major Peter Parkes

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD Major Peter Parkes (1983)



Stille Nacht (Silent Night)

Franz Gruber arr. Corsin Tuor

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: Corsin Tuor (2016)



Christmas Piece

Goff Richards

BNFL Leyland Band

MD: Richard Evans (1984)



Christmas Triptych

James Curnow

North Carolina Brass Band

MD: Brian Meixner (2016)



Largo from the New World Symphony

Dvorak arr: Martin Ellerby

Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band

MD: Garry Cutt

Chris Helme with Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago.....



Christmas Praise

Noel Jones

International Staff Band

BM: Stephen Cobb (2006)



Carol of the Bells

Arr. John Parkinson

Corus Brass Ensemble

MD: Nigel Taylor



Hark the Herald Sing

Mendelssohn arr: Willcocks trs-Ray Steadman-Allen

The Treorchy Male Voice Choir

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper (2016)



Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Johnny Marks arr. Chris Sharp

Soloist: Herb Bruce

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Michael Garasi (2006)



Christmas Song

Torme and Wells arr. Sandy Smith

Stocksbridge Band

MD: Christopher Houlding (1992)



Night on Bald Mountain

Modest Moussorgsky arr. Huug Steketee

Belgian Brass Soloists Ensemble (1992)



Christmas Angels

Kenneth Downie

International Staff Band

BM: Stephen Cobb (2011)



White Christmas

Irving Berlin arr. Philip Sparke

William Davis Construction Band

MD: Keith Wilkinson (1994)



Schneewaltzer (The Snow Waltz)

Thomas Koschat arr. Goff Richards

Thoresby RJB Band

MD: Stan Lippeatt (2000)



We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Traditional arr. Alan Fernie

Black Dyke Band

MD: Nicholas Childs (2013)

Enjoy the show...