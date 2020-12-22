Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 20th December
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Christmas Fanfare
Goff Richards
BNFL Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1993)
Christmas Fantasy
Gordon Langford
Foden's Courtois Band
Halifax Choral Society
Organist: Darius Battiwalla
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (1998)
Deck the Halls
Traditional arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: George Melitsis
Darebin City Brass — Preston Band
MD: Andrew Snell (2016)
O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam arr. Howard Lorriman
Oberaargauer Brass Band
Classic Festival Choir
MD: Manfred Obrecht (2009)
The Polar Express
Alan Silvestri arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude (2011)
Over the Rainbow
Yip Harberg / Harold Arlen — arr. Eva Cassidy / Alan Morrison
Soloist: Alan Morrison
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst (2004)
La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture
Rossini arr. Major Peter Parkes
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD Major Peter Parkes (1983)
Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Franz Gruber arr. Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor (2016)
Christmas Piece
Goff Richards
BNFL Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1984)
Christmas Triptych
James Curnow
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner (2016)
Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr: Martin Ellerby
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Chris Helme with Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago.....
Christmas Praise
Noel Jones
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb (2006)
Carol of the Bells
Arr. John Parkinson
Corus Brass Ensemble
MD: Nigel Taylor
Hark the Herald Sing
Mendelssohn arr: Willcocks trs-Ray Steadman-Allen
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Johnny Marks arr. Chris Sharp
Soloist: Herb Bruce
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Michael Garasi (2006)
Christmas Song
Torme and Wells arr. Sandy Smith
Stocksbridge Band
MD: Christopher Houlding (1992)
Night on Bald Mountain
Modest Moussorgsky arr. Huug Steketee
Belgian Brass Soloists Ensemble (1992)
Christmas Angels
Kenneth Downie
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb (2011)
White Christmas
Irving Berlin arr. Philip Sparke
William Davis Construction Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson (1994)
Schneewaltzer (The Snow Waltz)
Thomas Koschat arr. Goff Richards
Thoresby RJB Band
MD: Stan Lippeatt (2000)
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Traditional arr. Alan Fernie
Black Dyke Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (2013)
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Enjoy the show...