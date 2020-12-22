                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Christmas music and fantastic Higginbottom memories packed into a special two hour show.

Radio
  Great music and some wonderful memories of Gordon Higginbottom

Tuesday, 22 December 2020

        

Sunday Bandstand: 20th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-20-december-2020/

Playlist:



Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Christmas Fanfare
Goff Richards
BNFL Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1993)

Christmas Fantasy
Gordon Langford
Foden's Courtois Band
Halifax Choral Society
Organist: Darius Battiwalla
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (1998)

Deck the Halls
Traditional arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: George Melitsis
Darebin City Brass — Preston Band
MD: Andrew Snell (2016)

O Holy Night
Adolphe Adam arr. Howard Lorriman
Oberaargauer Brass Band
Classic Festival Choir
MD: Manfred Obrecht (2009)

The Polar Express
Alan Silvestri arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude (2011)

Over the Rainbow
Yip Harberg / Harold Arlen — arr. Eva Cassidy / Alan Morrison
Soloist: Alan Morrison
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst (2004)

La Cenerentola (Cinderella) Overture
Rossini arr. Major Peter Parkes
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD Major Peter Parkes (1983)

Stille Nacht (Silent Night)
Franz Gruber arr. Corsin Tuor
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: Corsin Tuor (2016)

Christmas Piece
Goff Richards
BNFL Leyland Band
MD: Richard Evans (1984)

Christmas Triptych
James Curnow
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner (2016)

Largo from the New World Symphony
Dvorak arr: Martin Ellerby
Grimethorpe Colliery RJB Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Chris Helme with Gordon Higginbottom's memories of Christmas playing over 60 years ago.....

Christmas Praise
Noel Jones
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb (2006)

Carol of the Bells
Arr. John Parkinson
Corus Brass Ensemble
MD: Nigel Taylor

Hark the Herald Sing
Mendelssohn arr: Willcocks trs-Ray Steadman-Allen
The Treorchy Male Voice Choir
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Johnny Marks arr. Chris Sharp
Soloist: Herb Bruce
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Michael Garasi (2006)

Christmas Song
Torme and Wells arr. Sandy Smith
Stocksbridge Band
MD: Christopher Houlding (1992)

Night on Bald Mountain
Modest Moussorgsky arr. Huug Steketee
Belgian Brass Soloists Ensemble (1992)

Christmas Angels
Kenneth Downie
International Staff Band
BM: Stephen Cobb (2011)

White Christmas
Irving Berlin arr. Philip Sparke
William Davis Construction Band
MD: Keith Wilkinson (1994)

Schneewaltzer (The Snow Waltz)
Thomas Koschat arr. Goff Richards
Thoresby RJB Band
MD: Stan Lippeatt (2000)

We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Traditional arr. Alan Fernie
Black Dyke Band
MD: Nicholas Childs (2013)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yorkshire Youth

Yorkshire Youth ready for 2021

December 23 • The members of the Yorkshire Youth Band will enjoy a cracking start to 2021 with a fantastic day long virtual course — and new members are welcome.

Fountain

Happy Christmas from Fountain trio

December 23 • Gary, James and Thomas Fountain provide a mini musical concert treat to keep us all in the right Christmas spirit...

Radio

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

December 22 • Christmas music and fantastic Higginbottom memories packed into a special two hour show.

tRedeagr

Tredegar link to provide extra compassion at Christmas

December 21 • Welsh champion links with Compassionate Cymru to bring extra musical comfort for those in greatest need at Christmas.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Foss Dyke Band

November 30 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs! Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2020 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top