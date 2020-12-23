Happy Christmas from Fountain trio

Gary, James and Thomas Fountain provide a mini musical concert treat to keep us all in the right Christmas spirit...

There is a lovely Christmas treat to enjoy from the Fountain family courtesy of the brass band recording platform www.wobplay.com

Gary, James and Thomas Fountain joined up exclusively for a Christmas themed mini-concert filmed at Kettering Salvation Army — Gary's home church.

It is also the place where his sons James and Thomas took their first musical steps and with their mother Cathy watching on from the pews.

Ably assisted by Richard Phillips at the piano, we hope you enjoy watching and listening as much as we enjoyed producing this very special event for subscribers.

Watch now at: www.wobplay.com