Yorkshire Youth ready for 2021

The members of the Yorkshire Youth Band will enjoy a cracking start to 2021 with a fantastic day long virtual course — and new members are welcome.

Yorkshire Youth
  The virtual course takes place on Sunday 17th January

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

        

The Yorkshire Youth Brass Band will be hitting the musical ground running in the New Year with an exciting 'virtual' one day course to be held on Sunday 17th January.

It promises to be a fantastic way in which young players will be able to use the latest technology to meet up and enjoy great brass band music making led by Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs.

Stars and attractions

In addition to full band playing, masterclasses and sectional rehearsals, there will also be a special 'chill-out' room to enjoy a relaxing break if you need one on a day that runs from 9.00am to 3.00pm.

Thanks to the support of the Geneva Group, the players will be able to benefit from the expertise of Richard Marshall and Connor Lennon (cornets); Siobhan Bates (flugel and horns); Dan Thomas (euphoniums and baritones); Brett Baker (trombones); Matt Routley (tubas) and Gareth Hand (percussion).

Optimism and excellence

"We are looking forward to meeting up again,"Prof Childs told 4BR. "There have been so many challenges in 2020 to overcome so everyone at the Yorkshire Youth Band is determined to start 2021 with optimism and excellence.

We have a great team to inspire young players, some brilliant music to perform such as Peter Graham's 'Strange New Worlds' and 'Liberty Bell' and we will be using technology to add that extra bit of help too — with players sent their music by pdf e-mail and a guide track recording."

There have been so many challenges in 2020 to overcome so everyone at the Yorkshire Youth Band is determined to start 2021 with optimism and excellenceProf Nicholas Childs

Join us

He added: "We hope this is the start of way back to meeting up again person when it is safe and appropriate to do so — so if you want to be part of that journey get in touch and enjoy the experience with us!"

Get in touch

Any new members wishing to attend should contact Administrator, Alison Childs at: alison4horn@btinternet.com

Virtual Course:
Sunday 17th January (9.00am — 3.00pm)

        

December 23

