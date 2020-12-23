Acceler8 Band makes musical links

The Acceler8 Band has made a musical link to their community thanks to help from their local cricketing club.

Members of the Acceler8 Band from the North West recently met to record their own Christmas project with the help of their friends at the local Haslington Cricket Club.

It came from an idea to provide music to those, who due to the Coronavirus pandemic would have missed the band's usual busy schedule of festive concerts and events.

Website link

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We recorded a 30 minute Christmas music feature that will be sent via website links to all care homes, hospices and hospitals in Cheshire and Staffordshire leading up to Christmas Day and can be requested by contacting the band."