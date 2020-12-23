Youthful Countdown to Christmas

Young players from the Accent Music Education Hub have worked with composers Paul McGhee and Lucy Pankhurst to provide a musical countdown to Chrsitmas.

Composers Paul McGhee and Lucy Pankhurst have played a central part in working with young musicians in their local education hub to create an online advent calendar made up of socially distanced videos made over the last term

The duo work with youngsters in ensembles as part of the Accent Music Education Hub, the smallest peripatetic hub in England and helped to produce 'Countdown to Christmas' — an advent calendar of musical treats that started on December 1st and finished on the 18th — their last day of term.

Thrilled

Speaking about their involvement Paul told 4BR that he was thrilled that the youngsters could put something together in this way. "We are a very small service in the Hatton and Warrington area but it is also a really vibrant one with the teaching of brass and woodwind to wonderful young players.

We were delighted to be involved in the initiative, which the youngsters filmed themselves playing the parts and we managed to put together. There were over 50 players involved and everyone was brilliant."

Enjoy:

The videos can now all be enjoyed on a special website that has been created by fellow composer Andrew Baker at: www.accentensembles.co.uk