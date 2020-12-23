                 

Nordic midnight treat tonight...

There is the opportunity to enjoy some wonderful festive music played right up to the stroke of midnight.

Jaren
  The concert starts at 11.00pm local time

Wednesday, 23 December 2020

        

There is a lovely opportunity to enjoy a late night Nordic Christmas Concert this evening (Wednesday 23rd December) as Jaren Hornmusikkforening provide the live entertainment.

Under the baton of David Morton it all starts at 10.00pm UK time (11.00pm local time) with plenty of great festive music to enjoy.

Stroke of midnight

For over 20 years, Jaren annual midnight concert has been a cherished part of the local Christmas traditions for the Hadeland region in Norway. The concert always starts at 11.00pm on the 23rd December, and ends with the church bells ringing at the stroke of midnight.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the band had had to rethink the concert, so instead of its usual church venue it has become a 'virtual' concert instead

Tradition

"Our goal is to maintain our long running tradition as best we can under these very special circumstances,"Band Chairman, Marit Kleppe Egge told 4BR.

David Morton recorded the concert over two days in Hadeland Kultursal and Tingelstad Church together with local choir Nos Alter and vocalist Ann Beate Solstad Eide. The concert will also feature vicar Dagfinn Magnus who will read the Nativity.

David told 4BR: "We hope brass band lovers across the world can join us tonight.

The concert includes both Norwegian and international Christmas music and hymns, as well as brass band classics such as Eric Ball's 'Resurgam' and Ray Farr's 'Intrada Ein' Feste Burg'

Enjoy:

There is also the opportunity to hear two Norwegian hymns — 'Halleluja, vor strid er endt' and 'Mitt hjerte alltid vanker' arranged specially for the band by the renowned Norwegian composer Ã˜rjan Matre

https://www.facebook.com/JarenHornmusikkforening

        

