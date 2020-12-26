Boxing Day musical delights...

It's always great to hear some wonderful music to sit back enjoy on a day of post festive relaxation..

The respected professional trombonist, teacher and conductor, Chris Houlding has been involved in a musical project with the talented musicians of Sinfonie Orchester Wuppertal Brass in Germany that brings a great sense of joy and fun to what has been a uniquely horrible year for live music making.

Christmas Concert

He both conducts and performs with his colleagues for a special Christmas Concert with echoes of the famous New Year Day concerts in Vienna — complete with a version of 'Radetzky March' to openâ€¦

Chris told 4BR: "Though not strictly a brass band performance I thought 4barsrest readers might be interested in enjoying a Christmas concert for brass which I devised and directed 'German style'.

A few of the pro players here have European brass band backgrounds including Principal Trumpet, Cyrill Sandoz who is well known in the much respected Swiss band scene."

Enjoy

The stream will be available free for 4 days from 25th December.

https://youtu.be/hju3PG2UzXs