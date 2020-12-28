Rothwell bring sound of brass to Christmas morn...

                 

  The band is also raising funds to return to Covid-19 compliant rehearsals

Monday, 28 December 2020

        

There was a wonderful sound of brass to be heard in the West Yorkshire town of Rothwell on Christmas Day as members of Rothwell Temperance Band maintained a tradition of playing carols and festive favourites around their local community.

Community links

The Yorkshire top flight band has enjoyed a strong link to their community through their festive activities for many years with MD Dave Roberts revealing that they were undertaking seven or eight stops to ensure that they were determined that it 'wasn't going to die out on their watch'.

The socially distanced group performed much to the delight of local residents who came out on their streets to support the band. The ensemble also paid tribute to former player Peter Argyle who died in November, with a rendition of 'In the Bleak Midwinter'.

Raising funds

The band is now hoping to raise further funds to enable them to return to a Covid-19 compliant rehearsal base at Stanley Rodillian Rugby Club.

You can support their efforts at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/to-fund-a-large-and-covid-friendly-rehearsal-space?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3f0VAvY-WfKnPQ_HgAGtnC48WhCePX-poXH0pUqoLyJTyjm50dI5eXsns

        

