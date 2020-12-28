                 

*
BrassFestUK looks to Neverland for new initiative

Players around the world are being invited to take a trip to Neverland and join the latest BrassFestUK initiative.

Neverland
  Christopher Bond's work was the 2020 Fourth Section Regional test-piece.

Monday, 28 December 2020

        

BrassFestUK will be looking forward to 2021 with a new initiative for players around the world to enjoy being part of.

Organiser Rob Tompkins is looking to produce his fifth isolation video project, with a variation on the regular theme.

Isolation Test

The 2021 'Isolation Test' will see player perform their parts to Christopher Bond's popular composition 'Neverland', which was used as the set-work at the curtailed 2020 Regional Championships.

Rob told 4BR: "Chris has very kindly agreed to his piece being used. I also wanted to see if there was an appetite for trying to push an isolation project to the next level. I needn't have worried with over 200 players already signed up!"

A great deal of the appeal is that players of different level can be brought together for the virtual performance — from youth and unregistered band players to top section, anywhere in the world.

Registration

Registration is now open via www.brassfestuk.com and closes on the 10th January. The music with click track, instructions and details on the rehearsal and recording process will be emailed out to all registered players by the 17th January.

Rob added: "I hope to complete the project by March 21st, the date that would have been the London & Southern Counties Area contest. I hope the players really push themselves to produce the best recording they can.

I hope the end result will be a recording that everyone can be proud of and gained something from."

2020 Awards

Rob also revealed the results of the 2020 BrassFestUK Awards, with 21 people nominated for the work done during lockdown to keep bands motivated.

The 2020 Award winner was Gareth Bowman, the Musical Director of Coalburn Silver Band in Scotland. In second place was well known player Andrew Naylor, with Rob himself in third.

"Having 21 bandspeople nominated was fantastic and showed that it was a great opportunity to say thank you to all those that have gone that extra mile to help out their fellow bandspeople keep up spirits both locally and across the globe.

So many of the stories behind the nominations were heart-warming and there are many more who didn't get nominated that we would all like to thank for what they are doing in the most difficult of times."

        

