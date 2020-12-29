Foden's inspire Winter training

Foden's latest Arts Council England funded initiative has given players a timely Winter boost.

Following the recent announcement that Foden's Band had been successful in an application to Arts Council England for a three-year programme of events, the Sandbach organisation recently launched first 'Winter Training Day'.

50 places

All 50 places that were available were snapped up within 48 hours of being advertised on 4BR, and included players from as far afield as Hong Kong and Canada as well as from the North West and areas of the UK.

During the packed day, delegates were treated to a variety of classes covering improvisation, composition, conducting and general practice and performance techniques, led by the Foden's principal players and the conducting team of Russell Gray and Michael Fowles



Feedback on the event has been fantastic and further online training days are being planned.

Absolutely brilliant

One delegate said that the day had been "absolutely brilliant", whilst another from North America said that "the sessions were well worth getting up early for!"

Speaking to 4BR, Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson said: "This was an important way of keeping momentum and inspiration going for players and for the Foden's members.

It was great to hear from players keen to keep improving and learning despite the Coronavirus restrictions and the responses have really lifted everyone."

Rekindled

He added: "A number of players felt they had learnt something new, which was very important, and that the day had rekindled their enthusiasm about their playing again.

Our thanks got to Arts Council England for supporting this new venture, and we plan more to come."