4BR Awards: 2020 Newcomer of the Year

The winner is...

Newcomer
  Congratulations to Cory on their Newcomer of the Year Award for their online championships

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

2020 Winner: The Cory Band 2020 Online Championships

An event that combined fun, invention, determination and a much needed boost of collective well being for the whole of the banding movement across the globe.

It was a mammoth undertaking by the band and its members and the result was a fantastic success.

Congratulations to everyone associated with the Cory production which gained four first preference choices from the panel plus four other podium nominations.

Podium finishers

It was close run battle for the runner-up spot, with the newly launched Wobplay.com platform and Foden's own on-line productions each gaining two first preference nominations, but with wobplay just gaining an extra point in our countback process for podium nominations to give them the edge.

There were also first preference choices for Tabby Kerwin, B.A.N.D. and Ryan Bradley.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:


2019: Sky Arts — Battle of the Bands television series
2018: Thomas Nielsen
2017: Ingar Bergby
2016: Thierry Deleruyelle
2015: Dark Arteries — Rambert Ballet and Tredegar Band
2014: The Band of the King's Division
2013: Korpsfiksert! — Eikanger Bjorsvik television series
2012: Brass in Concert
2011: Venezuelan Brass Ensemble
2010: Exit Brass
2009: Lucy Pankhurst
2008: Paul Duffy
2007: Proms Brass Day
2006: English National Championship
2005: Brass Band Aid
2004: The National Children's Band of Great Britain
2003: Emma Farrow
2002: Simon Dobson

        

TAGS: Cory

