4BR Awards: 2020 Player of the Year

The winner is...

2020 Winner: Yu-Han Yang

The closest category of all this year, with six players gaining at least one first preference choice from the panel.

There was just one point in our countback system eventually separating both the winner from second place, and second from third.

Congratulations then to 2020 Player of the Year winner Yu-Han Yang, who studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and plays with Welsh champion, Tredegar.

He has made a huge impression both in the UK and abroad in the last year, being an integral part of Tredegar's early season contest and concert performances.

He then went on to win the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition in Korea against 58 worldwide competitors, and lead his Taiwanese Euphonium Ensemble to victory at the Tokyo International Youth Music Competition.

The Besson star is also developing an acclaimed reputation as a teacher and advocate for new euphonium repertoire.

He gained three first choice preferences from the panel, plus three other podium nominations to pip fellow euphonium star Gary Curtin by a point.

Podium finishers

Gary, who claimed the 'Solo CD of the Year' title, also gained three first choice preferences and two podium nominations to end a point ahead of fellow Foden's player John Barber in third. The multi-talented trombonist has been a wonderfully eclectic presence during lockdown and also gained three first choice preferences and two podium nominations.

There were also first choice preference choices for Steven Mead, Harmen Vanhoorne and Richard Marshall.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:



2019: Tom Hutchinson

2018: Chris Thomas

2017: David Morton

2016: Helen Williams

2015: David Childs

2014: David Childs

2013: Glenn Van Looy

2012: Steve Stewart

2011: Glen Van Looy

2010: David Childs

2009: Mark Wilkinson

2008: Peter Moore

2007: Hans Gansch

2006: Katrina Marzella

2005: David Childs

2004: David Childs

2003: Martin Winter

2002: Morgan Griffiths

2001: Peter Roberts