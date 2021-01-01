                 

News

4BR Awards: 2020 Player of the Year

The winner is...

Player of the Year
  Yu-Han Yang has made a huge impression this year around the globe

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

2020 Winner: Yu-Han Yang

The closest category of all this year, with six players gaining at least one first preference choice from the panel.

There was just one point in our countback system eventually separating both the winner from second place, and second from third.

Congratulations then to 2020 Player of the Year winner Yu-Han Yang, who studies at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and plays with Welsh champion, Tredegar.

He has made a huge impression both in the UK and abroad in the last year, being an integral part of Tredegar's early season contest and concert performances.

He then went on to win the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition in Korea against 58 worldwide competitors, and lead his Taiwanese Euphonium Ensemble to victory at the Tokyo International Youth Music Competition.

The Besson star is also developing an acclaimed reputation as a teacher and advocate for new euphonium repertoire.

He gained three first choice preferences from the panel, plus three other podium nominations to pip fellow euphonium star Gary Curtin by a point.

Podium finishers

Gary, who claimed the 'Solo CD of the Year' title, also gained three first choice preferences and two podium nominations to end a point ahead of fellow Foden's player John Barber in third. The multi-talented trombonist has been a wonderfully eclectic presence during lockdown and also gained three first choice preferences and two podium nominations.

There were also first choice preference choices for Steven Mead, Harmen Vanhoorne and Richard Marshall.

He then went on to win the prestigious Jeju International Brass Competition in Korea against 58 worldwide competitors, and lead his Taiwanese Euphonium Ensemble to victory at the Tokyo International Youth Music Competition

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:


2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts

        

