4BR Awards: 2020 Conductor of the Year

The winner is...

2020 Winner: Philip Harper

A clear winner in the 'Conductor of the Year' category — and one that is fast becoming the hegemony of Philip of Cory Band. This is his fifth win in eight years.

Only Covid-19 perhaps stopped him adding even more success to his already weighty contesting CV, but it was his ability to turn his hand to other skills away from the conducting rostrum this year that also maintained his musical profile.

He has been the driving force behind Cory's impressive on-line presence since the lockdown banding period began — from the first of the social media performances to their online championships with more to come

He has also managed to fit in Brass Band England seminars, masterclasses and online guest appearances with bands all over the world. All this and he has presented the popular Besson Fridays at Home series too!

Thoroughly deserved, he gained six first choice preferences from the panel, plus four podium nominations.

Podium finishers

In second place was Ian Porthouse of Tredegar, who enjoyed remarkable success at the Areas this year as well as spearheading their high profile social media presence. He has been central to providing ongoing tuition needs of students at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, and being a popular online guest with bands around the globe. He gained two first choice preferences and three podium nominations.

Third place went to Prof Nicholas Childs at Black Dyke with two first choice preferences from the panel and one other podium nomination after a year in which his band regained the Yorkshire Regional title and enjoyed huge profile success with the release of their John Rutter CD.

There were also first preference nominations for Paul Fisher, Alan Withington and David Bremner.

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/ Bjorsvik Brass); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Broadcaster/presenter)

Past Winners:



2019: Philip Harper

2018: Arsene Duc

2017: Ingar Bergby

2016: Philip Harper

2015: Philip Harper

2014: Nicholas Childs

2013: Philip Harper

2012: Allan Withington

2011: David King

2010: Ian Porthouse

2009: Robert Childs

2008: Robert Childs

2007: Allan Withington

2006: Allan Withington

2005: Nicholas Childs

2004: Ray Farr

2003: David King

2002: Russell Gray

2001: David King