Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 27th December
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.
Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-december-2020/
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Trepak from Nutcracker
Tchaikovsky
Lexington Brass Band
MD: Ronald Holz (2001)
El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy
Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King (2014)
Ave Maria
J.S Bach arr. Gounod trs. Andrew Wainwright
Vocalist: Faryl Smith
Virtuosi GUS Band
MD: John Berryman (2012)
Yule Dance
Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper (2016)
The Break of Day
Steven Ponsford
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman (2020)
What's Christmas without a Brass Band
Peter Seel
Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)
Warrington Male Voice Choir, Broomfield Junior School Choir
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman (2006)
Christmas Bolero (Little Drummer Boy)
William Gordon
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner (2016)
Sleigh Ride
Leroy Anderson arr. Ernest Tomlinson
Thoresby RJB Band
MD: Stan Lippeatt (2000)
A Christmas Lullaby
Darrol Barry
Soloist: Rachel Barry
Middleton Band
MD: Darrol Barry (2010)
Hansel and Gretel
Engelbert Humperdinck arr. Charles Godfrey Jnr.
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Elgar Howarth (2004)
A Joyful Occasion
Owen
The Royal Doulton Band
MD: Ted Gray (1989)
A Disney Fantasy
Arr. Goff Richards
Brass Band of Battle Creek
MD: Kenneth G. Bloomquist (1994)
An Australian Christmas
James Curnow
New York Staff Band
BM: Derek Smith (1983)
Forgotten Dreams
Leroy Anderson arr. Simon Kerwin
Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude (2011)
The Star Of Bethlehem
Stephen Adams arr. Mike Hopkinson
Soloist: Kathryn Hughes
Stocksbridge Band
MD: Hugh Megarrell (1992)
O Come O Come Emmanuel
Arr. John Parkinson
Wingates Band
MD: Andrew Berryman (2006)
Nella Fantasia
(Gabriel's Oboe — Theme song from 'The Mission')
Ennio Morricone
Vocalist: Silvie Paladino
Melbourne Staff Band
MD: Ken Waterworth (2016)
Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah
G.F. Handel
Black Dyke Band
Halifax Choral Society
MD: John Pryce Jones (2001)
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
George Wyle arr. Rick Mizell
Brass Band of Central Florida
MD: Chad Shoopman (2011)
Let It Snow!
Sammy Cahn/Jule Styne arr: Gordon Goodwin
Lexington Brass Band
MD: Dr. Ron Holz (1998)
Christmas Finale
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
North Carolina Brass Band
MD: Brian Meixner (2016)
Auld Lang Syne
Arr. Alan Fernie
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs (2004)
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Enjoy the showâ€¦