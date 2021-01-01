Radio: Sunday Bandstand

The last programme of 2020 to enjoy in 2021 from Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 27th December

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-27-december-2020/

Playlist:





Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Trepak from Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky

Lexington Brass Band

MD: Ronald Holz (2001)



El Camino Real: A Latin Fantasy

Alfred Reed arr. Frode Rydland

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Professor David King (2014)



Ave Maria

J.S Bach arr. Gounod trs. Andrew Wainwright

Vocalist: Faryl Smith

Virtuosi GUS Band

MD: John Berryman (2012)



Yule Dance

Philip Harper

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper (2016)



The Break of Day

Steven Ponsford

Amsterdam Staff Band

BM: Olaf Ritman (2020)



What's Christmas without a Brass Band

Peter Seel

Houghton Weavers (Folk Singing Group)

Warrington Male Voice Choir, Broomfield Junior School Choir

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman (2006)



Christmas Bolero (Little Drummer Boy)

William Gordon

North Carolina Brass Band

MD: Brian Meixner (2016)



Sleigh Ride

Leroy Anderson arr. Ernest Tomlinson

Thoresby RJB Band

MD: Stan Lippeatt (2000)



A Christmas Lullaby

Darrol Barry

Soloist: Rachel Barry

Middleton Band

MD: Darrol Barry (2010)



Hansel and Gretel

Engelbert Humperdinck arr. Charles Godfrey Jnr.

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Elgar Howarth (2004)



A Joyful Occasion

Owen

The Royal Doulton Band

MD: Ted Gray (1989)



A Disney Fantasy

Arr. Goff Richards

Brass Band of Battle Creek

MD: Kenneth G. Bloomquist (1994)



An Australian Christmas

James Curnow

New York Staff Band

BM: Derek Smith (1983)



Forgotten Dreams

Leroy Anderson arr. Simon Kerwin

Brass Band de Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude (2011)



The Star Of Bethlehem

Stephen Adams arr. Mike Hopkinson

Soloist: Kathryn Hughes

Stocksbridge Band

MD: Hugh Megarrell (1992)



O Come O Come Emmanuel

Arr. John Parkinson

Wingates Band

MD: Andrew Berryman (2006)



Nella Fantasia

(Gabriel's Oboe — Theme song from 'The Mission')

Ennio Morricone

Vocalist: Silvie Paladino

Melbourne Staff Band

MD: Ken Waterworth (2016)



Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah

G.F. Handel

Black Dyke Band

Halifax Choral Society

MD: John Pryce Jones (2001)



It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

George Wyle arr. Rick Mizell

Brass Band of Central Florida

MD: Chad Shoopman (2011)



Let It Snow!

Sammy Cahn/Jule Styne arr: Gordon Goodwin

Lexington Brass Band

MD: Dr. Ron Holz (1998)



Christmas Finale

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

North Carolina Brass Band

MD: Brian Meixner (2016)



Auld Lang Syne

Arr. Alan Fernie

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs (2004)



Enjoy the showâ€¦