Support gained for work permit petition

Over 200,000 people sign petition to get Government to debate free cultural work permit with EU countries for musicians and artists.

Brexit
  The UK is now heading in a different direction from the rest of the EU.

Friday, 01 January 2021

        

Whatever political ramifications people may feel will occur following the UK's departure from the EU, one area of concern is the lack of a free cultural work permit from 1st January 2021 that gives UK nationals visa free travel throughout the 27 EU states as music touring professionals, bands, musicians and artists.

This came to an end on 31st December with the new arrangements currently curtailing the ability of musicians and artists to work freely throughout the EU.

New arrangements

Potentially it means that each person must undertake individual visa applications for each country they work in on any tour.

A petition has been raised with over 210,000 already signing in support. According to Parliamentary protocol, given that the 100,000 threshold has been reached the Government must now consider the petition for debate.

Support:


You can sign in support of the petition at:
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/563294?fbclid=IwAR1WW9Q_isF1hsNiwbhrHMl2qWzkiT3RLVvtXvBtqk37HcLMyx5vxfnyZ6Q

        

