Coalburn enjoy festive support

The Coalburn Band organisation kept themselves busy over the Christmas period

Coalburn
  The Coalburn Band organisation raised funds for a local mental health charity

Sunday, 03 January 2021

        

December has been an exciting month for the Coalburn Band organisation.

The centre-piece was the first virtual Christmas Concert which featured music from the Silver, Intermediate and Bronze Bands plus their Percussion Academy. Recorded from the safety of their own homes, it featured a selection of festive favourites, as well as, the Bronze Band's programme from SBBA's recent virtual Youth Festival of Brass event.

Proceeds from the event, which so far has topped £1,200 will go to the Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health (LAMH), a local mental health charity that provides community based support services throughout the region.

Proceeds from the event, which so far has topped £1,200 will go to the Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health (LAMH), a local mental health charity

Thanks

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The band would like to thank MDs Gareth Bowman and David Fehilly, as well as band members Calum Miller, Ewan Grant, Alan Court and Jenny Alexander for their efforts in organising and putting together the concert.

We would also like to thank everyone who has watched the concert and donated so far, as well as our sponsors at Gardiners of Scotland, Band Supplies, Alan Court School of Motoring, Cake Stuff, Eric Watson Financial Solutions Ltd, Rollos Fish n Chips, J J Ferguson Limited, and Dynamic Chemicals."

Enjoy:

You can enjoy the concert as well as donate to the charity until 3rd January at: www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/coalburnsilverband

        

