Final chord brings brilliant result for carol players

The amazing fund raising efforts of teenagers Matthew and Olivia Hurst has raised over £5700 for their local hospice.

Brother and sister, Matthew and Olivia Hurst, who became something of a musical sensation in their local area over the festive period in support for a local hospice, have told 4BR that their final fund raising total is a fantastic £5710.

The money will now be presented to East Lancashire Hospice that provides care for patients and families during their illnesses — a wonderful achievement by the youngsters aged 14 and 16 who play for Lostock Hall Memorial Band.

Amazing

Their mother Cathryn told 4BR: "The final total was amazing — and it was all down to the generosity of people who really blown away with the commitment of Matthew and Olivia to such a wonderful cause.

In the end they performed 34 carolling performances and enjoyed every minute of it."