                 

*
banner

News

Final chord brings brilliant result for carol players

The amazing fund raising efforts of teenagers Matthew and Olivia Hurst has raised over £5700 for their local hospice.

Hurst
  Brother and sister Matthew and Olivia performed 34 carol concerts

Sunday, 03 January 2021

        

Brother and sister, Matthew and Olivia Hurst, who became something of a musical sensation in their local area over the festive period in support for a local hospice, have told 4BR that their final fund raising total is a fantastic £5710.

The money will now be presented to East Lancashire Hospice that provides care for patients and families during their illnesses — a wonderful achievement by the youngsters aged 14 and 16 who play for Lostock Hall Memorial Band.

Amazing

Their mother Cathryn told 4BR: "The final total was amazing — and it was all down to the generosity of people who really blown away with the commitment of Matthew and Olivia to such a wonderful cause.

In the end they performed 34 carolling performances and enjoyed every minute of it."

        

TAGS: Lostock Hall Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

qUIZ

4BR Quiz: Christmas Day quiz winner

January 3 • One lucky person will soon be receiving a Besson Prodige cornet and a bag full of goodies to enjoy.

Jim Trott

MBE Award to Brass for Africa charity founder

January 3 • Jim Trott, the founder and Executive Director of the Brass for Africa charity has been awarded the MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours.

cRWODFUNDER

Mirror provides positive reflection for bands

January 3 • A two page spread article in the Daily Mirror newspaper has shone a positive light on the challenges faced by bands during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Hurst

Final chord brings brilliant result for carol players

January 3 • The amazing fund raising efforts of teenagers Matthew and Olivia Hurst has raised over £5700 for their local hospice.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Shipston Town Band

December 18 • We are currently looking for a Bb Bass Eb Bass and a Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength ready for when everything returns to something like normality. We are a 3rd Section Band from South Warwickshire with our own band hall.

The Marple Band

December 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene after lockdown has ended. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 1st Section musicians who are looking for an Eb Bass and Bb Bass player, front row cornets and a second cornet.

Pro Cards »

Martin Heartfield

GGSM, ARCM, PGCE
Conductor, Adjudicator, Educationalist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top