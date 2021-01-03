                 

News

Mirror provides positive reflection for bands

A two page spread article in the Daily Mirror newspaper has shone a positive light on the challenges faced by bands during the current Coronavirus pandemic.

  The Crowdfunder campaign was highlighted in the Daily Mirror article

Sunday, 03 January 2021

        

As 2021 opens with little sign of an immediate return to rehearsals, concerts and contests, there have been some encouraging signs of media interest in the plight of brass banding movement.

Daily Mirror

Following on from the regional television coverage in the North West and Yorkshire of the Save Our Brass Bands fund raising campaign led by Brass Bands England, the Daily Mirror newspaper has now produced a supportive feature.

Written by their experienced political correspondent Paul Routledge, the two page article described how the Crowdfunder.co.uk platform has helped over 70 bands raise over £130,000 to help with their ongoing running costs.

It also highlights how the initiative, led by well known celebrity Melanie Sykes has already saved some orchestral groups from collapse, with BBE CEO Kenny Crookston urging "everyone who can to support their local band"to "ensure the future of this great British musical tradition."

Shepherd Group

Paul Routledge also took time to visit the Shepherd Group Band in York. The band has been proactive in overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19, being awarded Brass Bands England 'Social Impact Award' for their pioneering work engaging with youngsters as part of their long term development plans.

The band has now been working to maintain their music making by rehearsing in Covid-19 compliant fashion in their modern bandhall, speaking about the benefits playing has given to players both young and old.

Read:

The feature can be enjoyed at: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brass-bands-refuse-silenced-most-23249299?fbclid=IwAR1U7NMnT-3Z5RHiHgX8OsnOjokcXEGpeqai6QgZXpNyaS_OJ63EJZ3-G5I

        

