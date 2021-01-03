4BR Quiz: Christmas Day quiz winner

One lucky person will soon be receiving a Besson Prodige cornet and a bag full of goodies to enjoy.

Thanks to everyone who took the time to enter our special Christmas Day quiz — we had a wonderful response and plenty of correct answers (as well as quite a few wrong ones!)

Winner

And thanks to our friends at Besson and Band Supplies a fantastic Besson Prodige Bb cornet, plus a sack full of Besson goodies and some great CDs worth well over £500 will be heading to Sally Billing from Somerset.

Sally is a great supporter of brass bands and along with her husband Paul is a committed Pondasher.

The cornet will be going to a great new home as their 10 year old grand-daughter Emily who lives in Hertfordshire has been making excellent progress under the tuition of Craig Patterson.

They told 4BR. "Winning the quiz a huge thrill for us. We really enjoyed putting our heads together to find the answers, and we're delighted that we can give the cornet and the bag of goodies to Emily."

Answers:

1. Which band gave what turned out to be the final performance of the truncated 2020 Regional Championship contest series at Torquay in March?

Answer: Filton Concert Brass



2. Which conductor won a trio of Area titles (two in the top section and one in the First) in 2020 all from the number 1 draw with his bands?

Answer: Ian Porthouse

3. What was the name of the test piece that was scheduled to be premiered at the 2020 Championship Section National Finals of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall?

Answer: 'Heroes' (Bruce Broughton)

4. Eric Ball's test-piece 'Youth Salutes a Master' pays tribute to which classical composer whose 250th birthday anniversary was celebrated around the world in 2020?

Answer: Beethoven

5. What four time National title winning conductor with Cory Band has the middle name of Horatio?

Answer: Arthur Kenney

6. In which year was the Besson company originally formed?

Answer: 1837

7. In what year did the British Open Championship first NOT take place?

Answer: 1859

8. In what year did Harry Mortimer win his LAST National Championship of Great Britain title as a conductor?

Answer: 1955

9. Which well known brass band composer was asked to write and perform a short work on BBC Radio 4 in March 2020 to mark the UK's impending Brexit from the European Union, after also writing 'Fanfare for Europe' back in 1973 to celebrate Britain's entry into the then EEC?

Answer: Edward Gregson

10. What well known Swiss brass band composer wrote major Championship Section level works called '31342 Feet' and '*****' — Concerto No 10 for Brass Band, Percussion & Onde Martenot'?

Answer: Ludovic Neurohr

#pq#11. The composers Edward Elgar, Dmitri Shostakovich and Mark Anthony Turnage all have a well known shared love for which sport which they have written music about?

Answer: Football

12. Which former British Prime Minister conducted Black Dyke Band on a 1977 LP entitled 'Morning Cloud'?

Answer: Edward Heath

13. Which famous American guitar player lived in the same house at 25, Brook Street London as George Frederic Handel — although not as the same time?

Answer: Jimi Hendrix

14. Who is the Patron Saint of Musicians?

Answer: Saint Cecilia

15. Which famous trumpet player was married to American actress Betty Grable?

Answer: Harry James

16. What does the musical term 'leggiadretto' mean?

Answer: Gracefully

17. In which section of a French brass band would you find a posaune?

Answer: Trombones

18. Mozart's 'Serenade in D Major' (K320) written in 1779, features which brass instrument?

Answer: Post Horn

19. In which brass band test piece would you find movements entitled, 'Grasmoor', 'Striding Edge' and 'Helvellyn'?

Answer: Cloudcatcher Fells



20. How many variations are there in Elgar's 'Enigma Variations'?

Answer: 14

21. Which country's National Anthem was written by James and Evan James in January 1856 and was the first to be used at a sporting event when their team played against New Zealand in 1905?

Answer: Land of My Fathers (Wales)

22. Which musical configurations can be described as 'authentic', 'half', 'plagal' or 'deceptive'?

Answer: Cadences

c) Alternative fingerings

23. Which band won the top section prize in the first Cory online Championship contest this year?

Answer: Fountain City

24. Which composer wrote the famous marches, 'The Great Little Army', 'Colonel Bogey', 'The Middy' and 'Old Panama'?

Answer: Kenneth J. Alford

25. Which former American President is the subject of an opera by composer John Adams?

Answer: President Nixon

26. Which Philip Wilby test piece has a 'Nativity' scene in it?

Answer: ...Dove Descending

27. What does the musical term 'minaccioso' mean?

Answer: Menacing

28. Which band won the Fourth Section Butlins Mineworkers title in 2020?

Answer: Dodworth Colliery MW

29. Which Oscar winning British composer also wrote the music to the films 'The Belles of St Trinian's' and 'The Heroes of Telemark', a concerto for the great Benny Goodman, and a Championship Section National Finals test-piece at the Royal Albert Hall in the 1970s?

Answer: Malcolm Arnold

30. How many musicians perform in this Besson video?

https://www.facebook.com/BessonBrass/videos/861037367980364



Answer: 25