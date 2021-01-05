                 

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Plenty of great music to welcome in the New Year with Chris Helme.

Radio
  Chris Helme welcomes in the New Year with some great brass band music

Tuesday, 05 January 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 3rd January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-3-january-2021/

Playlist:



Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Unified
David Edmonds
The Household Troops Band
BM: Carl Saunders (2020)

Overture from Orpheus in the Underworld
Offenbach arr. Denis Wright
Fairey Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison (1976)

Chiquilin De Bachin
Astor Piazolla arr. Reid Gilje
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King (2014)

Mountains of Mourne
Traditional arr. Roy Newsome
Soloist: Beat Armwith
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay (1993)

Cushy Butterfield
Gordon Langford
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard (1978)

Galopade
King Palmer arr. Eric Ball
Ferodo Works Band
MD: George Hespe (1956)

Minuet: Opus 14 No. 1
Paderewski arr. Frank Wright
City of Coventry Band
MD: Albert Chappell (1974)

The Garden
Martin Cordner
International Staff Band
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2017)

An Untold Story
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Soloist: Sandy Smith
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs (2008)

Stephen Foster Revisited
Stephen Foster arr. Martyn Thomas
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde (2009)

The Flying Dutchman Overture
Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2014)

Rock Music III
Goff Richards
Brass Band Limburg
MD: Maurice Hamers (1992)

Tonight
Bernstein arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: Alex McLean
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey (1990)

Hymn To The Fallen
John Williams arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Richard Evans (2005)

Happy all the Day
Erik Leidzen
Soloist: David Daws
Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Basel 1
BM: Peter Haldimann (1996)

Consecration Hymn
William Herbert Jude arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
The Hendon Band
BM: David Rudd (2010)

Washington Grays
Claudio Grafulla
Bickershaw Colliery Band
MD: William Haydock (1939)

Bliss — Three Impressions of a Village
Jacob de Haan
Cory Band
MD: Phillip Harper (2015)

Einzugmarsch Aus 'Der Zigeunerbaron' (The Gypsy Baron)
Joseph Strauss II arr. Thomas Wyss
The Marple Band
MD: Thomas Wyss (2000)

Dance from Valencian Widow Suite
Khachaturian
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger (2010)

Finale From Enigma Variations — Philip Sparke
Black Dyke Mills Band
GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes (1992)

On The King's Highway
March — Erik Leidzen
Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army
BM: David Moulton (2003)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

