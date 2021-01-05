Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 3rd January
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
Unified
David Edmonds
The Household Troops Band
BM: Carl Saunders (2020)
Overture from Orpheus in the Underworld
Offenbach arr. Denis Wright
Fairey Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison (1976)
Chiquilin De Bachin
Astor Piazolla arr. Reid Gilje
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor David King (2014)
Mountains of Mourne
Traditional arr. Roy Newsome
Soloist: Beat Armwith
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay (1993)
Cushy Butterfield
Gordon Langford
Sun Life Stanshawe Band
MD: Brian Howard (1978)
Galopade
King Palmer arr. Eric Ball
Ferodo Works Band
MD: George Hespe (1956)
Minuet: Opus 14 No. 1
Paderewski arr. Frank Wright
City of Coventry Band
MD: Albert Chappell (1974)
The Garden
Martin Cordner
International Staff Band
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2017)
An Untold Story
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Soloist: Sandy Smith
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr Nicholas Childs (2008)
Stephen Foster Revisited
Stephen Foster arr. Martyn Thomas
Brass Band De Waldsang
MD: Rieks van der Velde (2009)
The Flying Dutchman Overture
Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman
Black Dyke Band
MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2014)
Rock Music III
Goff Richards
Brass Band Limburg
MD: Maurice Hamers (1992)
Tonight
Bernstein arr. Mark Freeh
Soloist: Alex McLean
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: Bramwell Tovey (1990)
Hymn To The Fallen
John Williams arr. Sandy Smith
Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
MD: Richard Evans (2005)
Happy all the Day
Erik Leidzen
Soloist: David Daws
Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Basel 1
BM: Peter Haldimann (1996)
Consecration Hymn
William Herbert Jude arr. Ray Steadman-Allen
The Hendon Band
BM: David Rudd (2010)
Washington Grays
Claudio Grafulla
Bickershaw Colliery Band
MD: William Haydock (1939)
Bliss — Three Impressions of a Village
Jacob de Haan
Cory Band
MD: Phillip Harper (2015)
Einzugmarsch Aus 'Der Zigeunerbaron' (The Gypsy Baron)
Joseph Strauss II arr. Thomas Wyss
The Marple Band
MD: Thomas Wyss (2000)
Dance from Valencian Widow Suite
Khachaturian
Brass Band Froschl Hall
MD: Hannes Buchegger (2010)
Finale From Enigma Variations — Philip Sparke
Black Dyke Mills Band
GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes (1992)
On The King's Highway
March — Erik Leidzen
Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army
BM: David Moulton (2003)
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
