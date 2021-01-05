Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Plenty of great music to welcome in the New Year with Chris Helme.

Sunday Bandstand: 3rd January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Click this link: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-3-january-2021/

Playlist:





Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Unified

David Edmonds

The Household Troops Band

BM: Carl Saunders (2020)



Overture from Orpheus in the Underworld

Offenbach arr. Denis Wright

Fairey Band

MD: Kenneth Dennison (1976)



Chiquilin De Bachin

Astor Piazolla arr. Reid Gilje

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Professor David King (2014)



Mountains of Mourne

Traditional arr. Roy Newsome

Soloist: Beat Armwith

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: James Gourlay (1993)



Cushy Butterfield

Gordon Langford

Sun Life Stanshawe Band

MD: Brian Howard (1978)



Galopade

King Palmer arr. Eric Ball

Ferodo Works Band

MD: George Hespe (1956)



Minuet: Opus 14 No. 1

Paderewski arr. Frank Wright

City of Coventry Band

MD: Albert Chappell (1974)



The Garden

Martin Cordner

International Staff Band

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb (2017)



An Untold Story

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Soloist: Sandy Smith

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr Nicholas Childs (2008)



Stephen Foster Revisited

Stephen Foster arr. Martyn Thomas

Brass Band De Waldsang

MD: Rieks van der Velde (2009)



The Flying Dutchman Overture

Richard Wagner arr. Howard Lorriman

Black Dyke Band

MD: Dr. Nicholas Childs (2014)

Rock Music III

Goff Richards

Brass Band Limburg

MD: Maurice Hamers (1992)



Tonight

Bernstein arr. Mark Freeh

Soloist: Alex McLean

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: Bramwell Tovey (1990)



Hymn To The Fallen

John Williams arr. Sandy Smith

Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band

MD: Richard Evans (2005)



Happy all the Day

Erik Leidzen

Soloist: David Daws

Musikkorps der Heilsarmee Basel 1

BM: Peter Haldimann (1996)



Consecration Hymn

William Herbert Jude arr. Ray Steadman-Allen

The Hendon Band

BM: David Rudd (2010)



Washington Grays

Claudio Grafulla

Bickershaw Colliery Band

MD: William Haydock (1939)



Bliss — Three Impressions of a Village

Jacob de Haan

Cory Band

MD: Phillip Harper (2015)



Einzugmarsch Aus 'Der Zigeunerbaron' (The Gypsy Baron)

Joseph Strauss II arr. Thomas Wyss

The Marple Band

MD: Thomas Wyss (2000)



Dance from Valencian Widow Suite

Khachaturian

Brass Band Froschl Hall

MD: Hannes Buchegger (2010)



Finale From Enigma Variations — Philip Sparke

Black Dyke Mills Band

GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes (1992)



On The King's Highway

March — Erik Leidzen

Mississauga Temple Band of the Salvation Army

BM: David Moulton (2003)



Enjoy the show...