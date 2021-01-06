                 

Death of Don Jones

Unite the Union Band has announced the death of their respected colleague and tuba player Don Jones.


Wednesday, 06 January 2021

        

Unite the Union Band has informed 4BR of the death of their respected tuba player Don Jones, who passed away peacefully at home on December 19th surrounded by his family.

Cheeky smile

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Don had been an integral part of the band for the last 25 years; always ready with a joke, a cheeky smile or a piece of sage advice to a less experienced player.

Although he couldn't play at the Area contest this year, our bass section took his registration card on stage with them, as it felt wrong not to have him with us.

Our thoughts and love are with his wife Judith, children Matt and Zena, and grandchildren at this very sad time."

Funeral arrangements

The funeral will take place at Barnsley Crematorium on Tuesday 19th January at 2.30pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral service is by invitation only. However, the funeral service can be watched via webcast and anyone wishing to do so may use the following details to login to view the service.

Website https://www.obitus.com/
Username Giwa7471
Password 918332

Donations

The spokesperson added: "There is an online 'Obituary & Memorial Donation' page if anyone would like to contribute either with messages, photos, or donations. Don was a truly wonderful gentleman with a big heart and a personality to match."

https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/83925?branded

        



Death of Don Jones

January 6 • Unite the Union Band has announced the death of their respected colleague and tuba player Don Jones.

