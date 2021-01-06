Brucie bonus for Whitburn

The Scottish Open champion enjoys a high profile boost by reuniting with radio presenter Ken Bruce as well as getting a feature mention with Classic FM.

The virtual social media performances of Whitburn Band have been recognised by BBC Radio 2 DJ Ken Bruce and the Classic FM radio station.

The Scottish Open champion published six new performances over the festive season, as the West Lothian band continued to give popular online productions, produced by percussionist and 4BR 'Newcomer of the Year' nominee, Ryan Bradley.

A Christmas Festival

The band's performance of Leroy Anderson's 'A Christmas Festival' was shared by BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce on Twitter, accompanied by him stating: "Here's something to lift your mood this week from the fabulous @whitburnband

I appeared with them on @BBCTwo Best of Brass many years ago! They've survived it well."

Nearly 40 years ago Ken Bruce introduced Whitburn's performances on the television contest programme conducted by Major Peter Parkes.

The band also received a high profile boost on January 2nd when Classic FM shared their performance of 'ABBA Goes Brass' by Alan Fernie on their Facebook page.

New audience

A spokesperson told 4BR: "That share has brought Whitburn to a new audience of fans, and attracted comments — and tens of thousands of views — from around the world."

Whitburn has published 39 virtual performances, interviews, solos and pieces from the archive since the start of the pandemic and will continue in 2021, starting off with their participation in the Cory Online Contest.

You can watch all of Whitburn's performances, including A Christmas Festival and ABBA Goes Brass, on the band's Facebook and YouTube pages.