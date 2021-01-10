                 

News

Fraser dedication marked with presentation

70 years of remarkable service to the Kirkintilloch Band by Peter Fraser MBE has been marked.

Peter Fraser
  Peter Fraser has given a lifetime of dedication to Kirkintilloch and the Scottish brass band movement

Sunday, 10 January 2021

        

The Kirkintilloch Band recently marked the incredible 70 years of service provided by Band President and SBBA Honorary Vice-President, Peter Fraser MBE.

During his 70 years of dedication Peter has served as a player, manager and administrator, and so much more, as well as having leading roles with SBBA and the European Brass Band Association.

Stalwart

Band Manager, John Needham told 4BR: "Peter is the very definition of the word 'stalwart'; with an incredible, unmatched loyalty and dedication to the band he loves.

We owe our very existence to Peter. His selfless work over the years has sustained the band through good times and bad. He is a living legend, and I'm sure I speak for everyone past and present as well as the wider banding community in paying tribute to him."

We owe our very existence to Peter. His selfless work over the years has sustained the band through good times and badKirkintilloch Band

Presentation

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions the band was able to make a guideline appropriate socially distanced presentation to Peter at his home a special plaque.

It also came with a rare bottle of Peter's favourite tipple with accompanying specially engraved whisky glasses and a hamper packed with Christmas goodies."

        

TAGS: Kirkintilloch

