New approach adds numbers to judges bench

The online Annual General Meeting of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators proved a success this weekend

The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) held their Annual General Meeting on Sunday 10th January.

Despite a lack of contesting activity in the past year it was a busy and informative online event — with a record number attendees tuning in to take part.

Changes

There were two changes to the Executive Committee. David Ashworth stepped down as treasurer after three years valuable service with Chris King taking over the role. He in turn stepped down from the Public Relations Officer role to be replaced by David Hirst.

In addition, AoBBA Chairman Mark Wilkinson will once again be joined by Sheona White, Sarah Groarke-Booth and Christopher Bond, the well known composer and conductor who was elected for the first time.

Thanks

David Hirst took the opportunity to pay tribute to Stan Lippeatt and Alan Morrison who both retired from the executive committee after many years dedicated service in a number of roles.

Members also received excellent continuing professional development training from Sheona White, Martin Heartfield and David Hirst on the importance and content of summative paragraphs in adjudication.

The online technology ensured that a small group discussion could take place after hearing examples of performances.

2021 Executive Committee:

Chair: Mark Wilkinson

Secretary: Nicholas Garman

Treasurer: Chris King

PRO: David Hirst

Trainee Mentor: Martin Heartfield

Non officer members: Simone Rebello, Brett Baker, Sarah Groarke-Booth, Sheona White, Christopher Bond.