Welsh congratulations on nation's success

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales has offered its congratulations to the nation's bands and musicians in the recent 4BR Awards as it continues to make solid progress towards the future.

Brwa
  The body continues to make progress towards helping Welsh banding

Wednesday, 13 January 2021

        

The new body hoping to support, develop and promote brass bands across Wales has offered its congratulations to the winners and nominees in the recent 4Barsrest annual awards.

Success

Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales took the opportunity at its latest online meeting to note the success of Cory Band MD, Philip Harper who claimed his fifth 'Conductor of the Year' award, as well as the band's Composer in Residence, Christopher Bond who won the 'Test Piece of the Year' accolade for his work 'Neverland'.

It was the first time since 2010 that the award had gone to a non-Championship Section level composition.

Away from performing on the contest stage themselves Cory also claimed the 'Newcomer of the Year' award in recognition of the success of their first online Championships.

In addition, Tredegar Band's euphonium player Yu-Han Yang followed in the footsteps of previous euph stars David Childs, Glenn Van Looy and Morgan Griffiths in becoming 'Player of the Year' after wowing audiences on the concert and worldwide competition stages.

Winners and nominees

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We're delighted to acknowledge their success as well as that of Cory, Tredegar, Ian Porthouse, Nicholas Childs, Paul Fisher, Tom Davoren, Arfon Owen and Ali Woodman for their nominations in different categories for what are regarded as the premier awards in the banding movement."

we are getting there thanks to the hard work of those involved and the additional support we receive from individuals from different sectors of the banding movement who share our vision for the future of Welsh bandingspokesperson

Progress and funding

4BR was also informed that further progress is now being made by Bandiau Pres Cymru/Brass Bands Wales towards the launch of its bespoke website and extended social media presence.

It was also confirmed that it was understood that there has been an excellent response from bands to the latest round of potential financial help made available by the Ty-Cerdd funding body.

The spokesperson added: "Our latest meeting outlined the solid progress that is being made.

There are of course frustrations that Covid-19 has put a brake on some areas, but we are getting there thanks to the hard work of those involved and the additional support we receive from individuals from different sectors of the banding movement who share our vision for the future of Welsh banding."

        

