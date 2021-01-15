Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Chris Helme is reaching out to even more people now as another radio station adds to his list of brass band output.

Sunday Bandstand: 10th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)

Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)

Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)

Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)

Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)

BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)

Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)

Ribble FM 106.7 — Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm — 4pm

To enjoy:

Click this: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-10-january-2021/



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



The Incredibles

Michael Giacchino arr. Philip Harper

Polysteel Band

MD: Philip Harper (2008)

Kingdom of Dragons

Philip Harper

Cory Band

MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2010)



Spirit of Celebration

Kenneth Downie

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King (1999)



Hail Ancient Walls

Gounod arr. Howard Snell

Soloist: Michael Buckley

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Allan Withington (1993)



Clangers Suite

John Du Prez

Ashton-under-Lyne Brass Band

MD: Philip Chalk (2016)



Finlandia

Sibelius

Old Silkstone Band

MD: Eliot Darwin (2006)



The Lonely Maid

Traditional arr. Thomas Ruedi

Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern

MD: Michael Bach (2011)



Challenging Brass

Gilbert Vinter

Brass Band Soli Deo Gloria

MD: Jan de Haan (2008)



High Peak Rhapsody for Brass Band

Eric Ball

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: Geoffrey Brand (1970)



Fiero — Richard Rock

Soloist: Jamie Smith

Hammonds Saltaire Band

MD: Morgan Griffiths (2012)



The Legionnaires

Edrich Siebert

Soloists: Robert McDowall, Harry Cooke, Ronnie Ibbotson

CWS (Manchester Band )

MD: Alex Mortimer (1960)

Starburst

Dan Price

Longridge Band

MD: Mark Peacock (2015)



Finale From Symphony No. 3 Op78 (Organ Symphony)

Camille Saint-Saens arr. Kevin Norbury

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Stephen Cobb (1997)



Variations on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

Mozart arr. Margaret S. Antrobus

Soloist: Sheona White

Yorkshire Building Society Band

MD: David King (2000)



The Surrey with a Fringe on Top from Oklahoma

Richard Rogers arr. Mark Freeh

Soloists: Karen Unsworth, Helen Geoghegan, Ruth Hirst, Julie Ratcliffe

Haydock Band

MD: Mark Quinn (2015)



Czardas : My Homeland

Johann Strauss II arr. Ian Johnson

Black Dyke Mills Band

MD: James Watson (1996)



Rhapsody Norvegienne — (Presto)

Edouard Lalo arr: Keith Wilkinson

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes (1996)



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles (2010)



Enjoy the show...