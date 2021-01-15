                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Chris Helme is reaching out to even more people now as another radio station adds to his list of brass band output.

Sunday Bandstand
  More people than ever are enjoying the sound of brass bands thanks to Chris Helme.

Friday, 15 January 2021

        

Sunday Bandstand: 10th January

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and we are always happy to play tracks and promote your new CD recording.

Check out my website for duplicate and triplicate CDs I am selling to make room for new ones arriving. Having bought 350 from the US.

The show is now playing on:

Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 — Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm — 4pm

To enjoy:

Click this: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-10-january-2021/

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

The Incredibles
Michael Giacchino arr. Philip Harper
Polysteel Band
MD: Philip Harper (2008)

Kingdom of Dragons
Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2010)

Spirit of Celebration
Kenneth Downie
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King (1999)

Hail Ancient Walls
Gounod arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Michael Buckley
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington (1993)

Clangers Suite
John Du Prez
Ashton-under-Lyne Brass Band
MD: Philip Chalk (2016)

Finlandia
Sibelius
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Eliot Darwin (2006)

The Lonely Maid
Traditional arr. Thomas Ruedi
Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern
MD: Michael Bach (2011)

Challenging Brass
Gilbert Vinter
Brass Band Soli Deo Gloria
MD: Jan de Haan (2008)

High Peak Rhapsody for Brass Band
Eric Ball
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand (1970)

Fiero — Richard Rock
Soloist: Jamie Smith
Hammonds Saltaire Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths (2012)

The Legionnaires
Edrich Siebert
Soloists: Robert McDowall, Harry Cooke, Ronnie Ibbotson
CWS (Manchester Band )
MD: Alex Mortimer (1960)

Starburst
Dan Price
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock (2015)

Finale From Symphony No. 3 Op78 (Organ Symphony)
Camille Saint-Saens arr. Kevin Norbury
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Stephen Cobb (1997)

Variations on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Mozart arr. Margaret S. Antrobus
Soloist: Sheona White
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King (2000)

The Surrey with a Fringe on Top from Oklahoma
Richard Rogers arr. Mark Freeh
Soloists: Karen Unsworth, Helen Geoghegan, Ruth Hirst, Julie Ratcliffe
Haydock Band
MD: Mark Quinn (2015)

Czardas : My Homeland
Johann Strauss II arr. Ian Johnson
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson (1996)

Rhapsody Norvegienne — (Presto)
Edouard Lalo arr: Keith Wilkinson
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1996)

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Sunday Bandstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand

January 15 • Chris Helme is reaching out to even more people now as another radio station adds to his list of brass band output.

Besson

It's a Prestige offer from Band Supplies

January 14 • If you are looking to purchase a new Prestige or Sovereign cornet — then a £1,000 minimum part exchange deal from Band Supplies is just perfect to give your playing an extra boost this January.

Mode for... offers five free places on mental health training

January 14 • There are five free places available for a mental health awareness training course being led by Tabby Kerwin.

Kippax

Kippax awards recognise service and excellence

January 14 • The successful Yorkshire band has been presenting awards of its own

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Brighouse & Rastrick, Huddersfield Town Hall

Saturday 27 March • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Contest: 100thSpring Festival

Saturday 8 May • 97 Church St, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Contest: Whit Friday March Contests

Friday 28 May • Saddleworth & Tameside OL3

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 11 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Saturday 18 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Race Course, Prestbury, Cheltenham GL40 4SH

Vacancies »

Foss Dyke Band

January 1 • Front Row Cornet vacancy still up for grabs. Come and join Foss and enjoy our newly refurbished band room with newly appointed MD David Dernley. Foss Dyke are a 1st Section Band with a moderate contest and concert schedule.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top