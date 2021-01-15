Radio: Sunday Bandstand

Sunday Bandstand: 10th January
The show is now playing on:
Phoenix FM 96.7: Calderdale (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Drystone Radio: FM 103.5 Colne, Lancashire (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Manchester (9pm â€” 11pm; Sunday)
Lionheart Radio: FM 107.3 Alnwick, Northumberland (1pm â€” 3pm; Sunday)
Tempo FM: 107.4 Wetherby, North Yorkshire (8pm â€” 9pm; Sunday)
Preston Hospital Radio: Lancashire (12noon to 2pm; Sunday)
Wigan FM Internet: (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Brass Band Radio: Haxby, York (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
World FM Internet: Wellington, New Zealand (2pm â€” 4pm; Thursday)
BAM Web Radio: Italy (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Smooth Hits Radio: Galway, Ireland (4pm â€” 6pm; Sunday)
Castlemaine FM 88: Castlemaine, Australia (2pm â€” 4pm; Sunday)
Ribble FM 106.7 — Clitheroe Lancashire 2pm — 4pm
To enjoy:
Click this: https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-10-january-2021/
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles (2010)
The Incredibles
Michael Giacchino arr. Philip Harper
Polysteel Band
MD: Philip Harper (2008)
Kingdom of Dragons
Philip Harper
Cory Band
MD: Dr. Robert Childs (2010)
Spirit of Celebration
Kenneth Downie
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King (1999)
Hail Ancient Walls
Gounod arr. Howard Snell
Soloist: Michael Buckley
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Allan Withington (1993)
Clangers Suite
John Du Prez
Ashton-under-Lyne Brass Band
MD: Philip Chalk (2016)
Finlandia
Sibelius
Old Silkstone Band
MD: Eliot Darwin (2006)
The Lonely Maid
Traditional arr. Thomas Ruedi
Brass Band Burger Musik Luzern
MD: Michael Bach (2011)
Challenging Brass
Gilbert Vinter
Brass Band Soli Deo Gloria
MD: Jan de Haan (2008)
High Peak Rhapsody for Brass Band
Eric Ball
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: Geoffrey Brand (1970)
Fiero — Richard Rock
Soloist: Jamie Smith
Hammonds Saltaire Band
MD: Morgan Griffiths (2012)
The Legionnaires
Edrich Siebert
Soloists: Robert McDowall, Harry Cooke, Ronnie Ibbotson
CWS (Manchester Band )
MD: Alex Mortimer (1960)
Starburst
Dan Price
Longridge Band
MD: Mark Peacock (2015)
Finale From Symphony No. 3 Op78 (Organ Symphony)
Camille Saint-Saens arr. Kevin Norbury
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Stephen Cobb (1997)
Variations on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Mozart arr. Margaret S. Antrobus
Soloist: Sheona White
Yorkshire Building Society Band
MD: David King (2000)
The Surrey with a Fringe on Top from Oklahoma
Richard Rogers arr. Mark Freeh
Soloists: Karen Unsworth, Helen Geoghegan, Ruth Hirst, Julie Ratcliffe
Haydock Band
MD: Mark Quinn (2015)
Czardas : My Homeland
Johann Strauss II arr. Ian Johnson
Black Dyke Mills Band
MD: James Watson (1996)
Rhapsody Norvegienne — (Presto)
Edouard Lalo arr: Keith Wilkinson
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes (1996)
Enjoy the show...