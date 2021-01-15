                 

BBE strengthens foundation work for bands

Brass Bands England has appointed five new Youth Development Brass Specialists to provide essential community help and assist partnership building.

Friday, 15 January 2021

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced the appointment of five Youth Development Brass Specialists, to work as part of its new Brass Foundations education project.

Sheila Allen, Paul Fisher, Paul McLaughlin, Helen Minshall and Deirdre Waller-Box were chosen from an extensive field of applicants.

Assistance and guidance

Across the next six months they will be available to provide assistance and guidance for bands in their areas, as well as form new partnerships with cultural organisations, schools and Music Education Hubs.

To find out more about each of the new Youth Development Brass Specialists, go to:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news/14012021-1417/our-five-new-youth-development-brass-specialists

Skill and experience

BBE's Education and Development Manager, Sarah Baumann, told 4BR: "We are delighted to be joined by Sheila, the two Pauls, Helen and Deidre who come with a wealth of skill, experience and enthusiasm.

Although we know that COVID-19 restrictions mean that face-to-face activity will not be possible immediately, the team will be actively delivering online activity and creating resources to support bands in their respective areas.

We know that many Hubs have seen a reduction in uptake for brass tuition from schools, and so we feel this opportunity will be vital in ensuring young people continue to take up brass instruments and find their love of music within their local brass band."

Peer network

The new posts have been created as part of BBE's successful Cultural Recovery Fund application.

The project will also result in the creation of a peer network for youth band leaders across the country, with more information being made available in coming weeks as Sarah revealed.

"We would like to encourage bands to get in touch to find out how we can help.

Whether you have a thriving youth band, have struggled to engage with young people throughout the last year or have aspirations to start a youth band, the team can assist and bring with them their experience and passion for young people playing brass!."

We would like to encourage bands to get in touch to find out how we can helpBrass Bands England

Enquiries

Any enquiries about the Brass Foundations project can be directed to Sarah Baumann at: sarah@bbe.org.uk or by contacting one of the Youth
Development Brass Specialists in your local area.

Contacts:

Sheila Allen (Warwickshire)
sheila@bbe.org.uk

Paul Fisher (Hertfordshire)
paul.fisher@bbe.org.uk

Paul McLaughlin (Gloucestershire)
paul.mclaughlin@bbe.org.uk

Helen Minshall (Manchester)
helen@bbe.org.uk

Deirdre Waller-Box (London/Hertfordshire)
deirdre@bbe.org.uk

        

