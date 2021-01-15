Enjoy the 4BR winners at Wobplay

You can now enjoy a dozen 4BR 'CD of the Year' releases on the Wobplay.com platform.

The Wobplay.com platform has added a new feature to its extensive library of brass band recordings.

You can now quickly find your way to the impressive list of 4Barsest.com 'CD of the Year' winners which were originally produced by World of Sound and partners on various labels.

Great bands

It goes all the way back to the first winner in 2001 — Black Dyke's outstanding recording of the music of Arthur Butterworth — all the way through to 2019 winner with Brighouse & Rastrick's superb 'The Music of Bliss & Howells'.

So why not reacquaint yourself with some of the finest brass band releases of the 21st century — from winning bands such as Eikanger Bjorsvik, Yorkshire Building Society and Foden's.

All this of course and there is also the opportunity to enjoy plenty of other releases that have been nominated for the prestigious award over the years.

To subscribe:

https://wobplay.com/

All this of course and there is also the opportunity to enjoy plenty of other releases that have been nominated for the prestigious award over the years Wobplay

Advertisement

Featured CD of the Year winners:

2019: The Music of Bliss & Howells (Brighouse & Rastrick)

2017: Dances & Arias (Black Dyke)

2012: Masquerade (Foden's)

2011: Only for You: The Music of Paul Lovatt-Cooper (Black Dyke)

2009: Maestro (Foden's)

2007: Vienna Nights (Black Dyke)

2006: Heaton: Volume 4 (Black Dyke)

2005: Tales and Stories (Eikanger Bjorsvik)

2004: Music of the Spheres (Yorkshire Building Society)

2003: Bourgeois in Brass (Yorkshire Building Society)

2002: The Heaton Collection (Black Dyke and the ISB)

2001: Butterworth (Black Dyke)