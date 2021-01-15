                 

*
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow...

Despite the restrictions and the weather there is still a little bit of fun to be had if you want to play together..

Black Dyke
  Spot on? Not quite for Mike's aim at least...

Friday, 15 January 2021

        

Baritone star Mike Cavanagh is caught in the act of playfully throwing a snowball at his partner, Laura Conway, after being persuaded to take to the hills above their home together for a photo shoot in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

National press

Both play for Black Dyke but due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus the only opportunity they have had to don the famous black, red and gold uniforms of late is for a series of photos taken by Lorne Campbell which will hopefully be featured in the national press on the weekend.

Lorne told 4BR: "I've been fortunate that newspapers such as the Daily Telegraph have regularly featured my images from the area. The remit I was given was to show that musical life does go on despite the lockdown and the weather."

They were also keen to represent the band and show that despite all the problems there is still room for a little fun in making music togetherLorne Campbell

Correct guidelines

He added: "My thanks go to Laura and Mike. They live together so we were able to be part of what I needed for my professional work, observing all the correct guidelines and protocols.

Brass playing is an integral part of these two great young player's lives and the famous colours of Black Dyke really show up against the wintery backdrop.

They were also keen to represent the band and show that despite all the problems there is still room for a little fun in making music together."

Lorne also revealed that Mike actually missed with his aim...

Picture copyright: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

        

Black Dyke

