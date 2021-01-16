                 

New trombone addition to St Dennis ranks

The experienced Dylan Brewer takes the solo trombone seat at St Dennis Band to extend a family link stretching back a century.

St Dennis
  Dylan Brewer is looking forward to joining the top flight Cornish band

Saturday, 16 January 2021

        

The St. Dennis Band has announced the appointment of Dylan Brewer as their new principal trombone.

The former Head of Brass at Wellington College, Berkshire and Royal College of Music graduate is also a post-Graduate Diploma holder in Advanced Solo Performance and has enjoyed a successful professional playing career with many of the UK's leading orchestras.

Family link

A former member of Jubilate Brass, he is in high demand as a recitalist and adjudicator and has given master classes in some of the top schools across the UK.

No stranger to the banding movement having played with Desford Colliery in the 1990's he is the latest of a long line of Brewers to play for St Dennis Band. His Great Grandfather, Francis played bass trombone in the 1920's.

I'm thrilled that Dylan will join us as the band looks to continue its development. He is an outstanding musician and this is a further statement of our intentMD, Darren Hawken

Delighted

On his appointment he said: "I'm delighted to join my family band. I am looking forward to performing with them when the time comes and contesting at the highest level."

In response, Director of Music Darren R. Hawken added: "I'm thrilled that Dylan will join us as the band looks to continue its development. He is an outstanding musician and this is a further statement of our intent."

        

St. Dennis

